Atlético-MG: after landing, Cuca meets with Galo’s board of directors at a hotel in BH; watch video | athletic-mg

Coach Cuca’s first appointment when he arrived in Belo Horizonte was a meeting with the board of Atlético-MG. From BH International Airport, in Confins, the coach went straight to a hotel in the northeast region of the capital of Minas Gerais, where the football director, Rodrigo Caetano was already waiting for him. Following, the club’s football manager, Victor Bagy, also arrived for the meeting.

“Happy, happy, let’s get to work!” (cuca)

Those were the only words Cuca said when she arrived at the hotel. Rodrigo Caetano and Vitor Bagy also did not speak to the press. The coach will give his first training session in his third visit to the club this Tuesday, when the team will be present in Cidade da Galo.

Cuca arrives at a hotel for a meeting with the Galo board

The official presentation will also be this Tuesday, in Cidade do Galo, at 2 pm (Brasília time) when the coach will speak officially as the new coach of Galo. Cuca arrives with the objective of making the team win the Brazilian Championship and the Copa Libertadores.

Atlético’s first game under Cuca’s command is on Sunday, against Internacional, for the Brasileirão. On the 3rd, Galo has the first first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals, against Palmeiras.

