Atltico seeks a feat of three teams in the running points to be champion

photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Cuca returns to Atltico with a mission to conquer a feat accomplished by just three teams to be Brazilian champion again

Atltico are looking for a feat accomplished by just three teams in the era of running points to be Brazilian champions once again. The objective, at the end of the first round, is to take seven points away from the Palmeiras leader.

Teams that performed a necessary feat for Atltico in the Brazilian Championship 2008 – So Paulo ended the 19th round in 4th place, with 33 points, eight behind leader Grmio – photo: Wander Roberto/VIPCOMM So Paulo scored 42 points in the second round and ended up three ahead of Grmio, winning the third consecutive title in the Brazilian Championship – photo: Rubens Chiri/So Paulo 2009 – Flamengo ended the 19th round in 10th place, with 27 points, ten behind the International leader – photo: Divulgao/Flamengo Flamengo scored 40 points in the second round and ended up two ahead of Inter, becoming champion – photo: Reproduction 2018 – Palmeiras ended the 19th round in 6th place, with 33 points, eight behind the leader So Paulo – photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras Palmeiras scored 47 points in the second round and ended up eight ahead of Flamengo, vice-leader, becoming champion – photo: Divulgao/Palmeiras

Since 2003, when the Brazilian Championship started to be played entirely in the straight points format, three clubs managed to take even greater advantages from the leaders of the 20th to 38th rounds and lifted the cup.

The first of them was So Paulo, in 2008. At the end of the first round, coach Muricy Ramalho’s men were in 4th place (as well as Atltico currently), with 33 points, eight behind leader Grmio.

In the second half of the competition, Tricolor scored 42 points. The campaign was still enough for the São Paulo club to finish with three points ahead of Grmio, vice-leader – winning the third consecutive title in Serie A.

Who left and who arrived in the period without Cuca in the Atlantic At the end of last year, Atltico loaned Alan Franco to Charlotte FC. He is in Talleres, Argentina. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Forward Ademir was hired by Atltico after the end of the relationship with America. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Midfielder Guilherme Castilho returned on loan from Juventude. Club wants to sell the player permanently in this transfer window. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Midfielder Nathan was loaned to Fluminense earlier this year. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Forward Fbio Gomes was hired earlier this year. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Forward Diego Costa terminated his contract with Atltico earlier this year. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Midfielder Hyoran was loaned to Bragantino in January. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Volante Otvio was loaned to Atltico in February by Bordeaux, from France. He has already signed permanently with Alvinegro. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Volante Tch Tch terminated his contract with Atltico in April to sign permanently with Botafogo. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Forward Luis Otvio Echapor was loaned to Ponte Preta in April. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Defender Micael was loaned to Houston Dynamo, from the United States, in April. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Half Dylan was sold to the New England Revolution, of the United States, in April. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Forward Savarino was sold to Real Salt Lake, from the United States, in April. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Without a club since leaving Metz, France, defender Jemerson was hired by Atlético in June. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Without a club since leaving Shenzhen FC, from China, striker Alan Kardec signed for Atltico in June. – photo: Publicity/Atltico On loan from Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk, attacking midfielder Pedrinho signed for Atlético in June. – photo: Publicity/Atltico At the end of June, young striker Svio was sold to City Group. He was transferred to PSV, from the Netherlands. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Without a club after the end of his contract with Boca Juniors, from Argentina, striker Cristian Pavn signed for Atltico in July. – photo: Publicity/Atltico

In 2009, it was Flamengo’s turn to achieve an even more impressive feat. At the end of the first round, the team led by Adriano “Imperador” was in 10th place in the table, with 27 points, ten behind the Internacional leader.

In the second round, Rubro-Negro added 40 points. The recovery campaign made Fla lift the title with two points ahead of Inter, vice-leader.

Such a feat would only be achieved again nine years later. In 2018, Palmeiras ended the first round in 6th position, with 33 points, eight behind leader So Paulo.

Absolutely, Verdo added an incredible 47 points in the second half of the Brazilian Championship and even ended up with an eight advantage over Flamengo, vice-leader.

Accounts for Atltico in Brazilian

This Monday (25), the Mathematics Department of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) calculated that the team that reaches 74 points in the current edition of the Brazilian Championship will have a 99% chance of lifting the cup.

Atltico is 4th in the table, with 32 points. Therefore, to reach the mark stipulated by the UFMG mathematicians, Galo would need to add another 42.

Among the examples cited in the report, such numbers were reached by So Paulo (42), in 2008, and by Palmeiras itself, which totaled 47 in the second round of 2018.

The most practical way to reach 74, for Atltico, is by winning 14 victories in 19 games remaining in the competition. In another scenario, 13 wins and three draws could also put Cuca’s team very close to a new title.

The scenario is challenging, but Galo has reason to believe in the resumption of good performance with the captain of the most successful season in the club’s history. In both rounds of the 2021 Brazilian Championship, Atltico scored 42 points (with 13 wins, three draws and three defeats) – exactly the numbers calculated as necessary by UFMG for yet another achievement.