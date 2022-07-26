Atltico seeks a feat of three teams in the running points to be champion
Atltico are looking for a feat accomplished by just three teams in the era of running points to be Brazilian champions once again. The objective, at the end of the first round, is to take seven points away from the Palmeiras leader.
Teams that performed a necessary feat for Atltico in the Brazilian Championship
Since 2003, when the Brazilian Championship started to be played entirely in the straight points format, three clubs managed to take even greater advantages from the leaders of the 20th to 38th rounds and lifted the cup.
The first of them was So Paulo, in 2008. At the end of the first round, coach Muricy Ramalho’s men were in 4th place (as well as Atltico currently), with 33 points, eight behind leader Grmio.
In the second half of the competition, Tricolor scored 42 points. The campaign was still enough for the São Paulo club to finish with three points ahead of Grmio, vice-leader – winning the third consecutive title in Serie A.
Who left and who arrived in the period without Cuca in the Atlantic
In 2009, it was Flamengo’s turn to achieve an even more impressive feat. At the end of the first round, the team led by Adriano “Imperador” was in 10th place in the table, with 27 points, ten behind the Internacional leader.
In the second round, Rubro-Negro added 40 points. The recovery campaign made Fla lift the title with two points ahead of Inter, vice-leader.
Such a feat would only be achieved again nine years later. In 2018, Palmeiras ended the first round in 6th position, with 33 points, eight behind leader So Paulo.
Absolutely, Verdo added an incredible 47 points in the second half of the Brazilian Championship and even ended up with an eight advantage over Flamengo, vice-leader.
Accounts for Atltico in Brazilian
This Monday (25), the Mathematics Department of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) calculated that the team that reaches 74 points in the current edition of the Brazilian Championship will have a 99% chance of lifting the cup.
Atltico is 4th in the table, with 32 points. Therefore, to reach the mark stipulated by the UFMG mathematicians, Galo would need to add another 42.
Among the examples cited in the report, such numbers were reached by So Paulo (42), in 2008, and by Palmeiras itself, which totaled 47 in the second round of 2018.
The most practical way to reach 74, for Atltico, is by winning 14 victories in 19 games remaining in the competition. In another scenario, 13 wins and three draws could also put Cuca’s team very close to a new title.
The scenario is challenging, but Galo has reason to believe in the resumption of good performance with the captain of the most successful season in the club’s history. In both rounds of the 2021 Brazilian Championship, Atltico scored 42 points (with 13 wins, three draws and three defeats) – exactly the numbers calculated as necessary by UFMG for yet another achievement.