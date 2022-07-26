August may start with a cold in ES, points out Incaper

Photo: Publicity/Pixabay





Don’t retire your coat just yet! Although the intense cold registered in May of this year is not expected – a little milder in June and July -, August still has an expectation of cold at the beginning of the month because of the characteristics of the Winter.

According to the Espírito Santo Research, Technical Assistance and Rural Extension Institute (incaper), August is the last month of the dry and cold period in Espírito Santo. At this time, the transition to the rainy season begins with the arrival of spring in September, and the proximity of summer (rainy season) that begins in December.

Although the transition takes place, the month of August still maintains the characteristic of low rainfall and average temperatures below 30 degrees. Therefore, it is recommended to check the weather forecast so as not to be caught off guard.

At Southeast region , this period is the coldest and driest of the year. However, the intense cold waves recorded in May were not so intense in the months of June and July.



SEE HOW IT WAS IN MAY:

According to the Meteorology coordinator of the Espírito Santo Research, Technical Assistance and Rural Extension Institute (Incaper), Hugo Ramosthere is no indication of an abnormal criterion, only some conditions associated with the large dry air mass.

volumes of rain

At this time it is common to have little rain. There were periods of days with maximum temperatures above 30 degrees, in the Great victory and not south capixaba, as a function of more open weather and cloudiness on closed days.

According to incaper, the largest volumes of rain are concentrated in the coastal stretch because of the moisture that comes from the sea. “The main phenomena are the cold fronts accompanied by apolar masses”, said Hugo Ramos.

Despite the cloudiness in Mountain Region and in high areas, fog formations are common. However, they dissipate in the late morning.

Although temperatures were above the average of 30 degrees on specific days, they remained within the expected range for the month of July.