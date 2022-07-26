Avaí vs Flamengo: CBF releases VAR analysis video on Pottker’s disallowed goal | Brazilian series a

Avaí vs Flamengo: CBF releases audio from the VAR booth

The move came in the 11th minute of the first half. Nathanael took a corner in the Flamengo area. Santos ended up falling after contact with Bissoli, and the ball was left for Pottker to head towards the goal.

Avaí x Flamengo: Central do Apito agrees with disallowed goal

Then, referee Vinícius Furlan, who operated the VAR, called referee Raphael Claus to analyze the video, with two possible foul situations: one by Pottker in Arrascaeta and another by Bissoli in Santos.

– I suggest review for possible lack. I have a situation of Pottker pushing and another where the goalkeeper is impacted by the striker – said Furlan.

– Did you push Arrascaeta? Arrascaeta doesn’t even fall,” Claus replied.

– And there’s this image here too in which the 77 is placed in front of the goalkeeper – Furlan continued.

– Missing 77 – Claus considered.

At 13 minutes, Claus indicated the annulment of the goal for lack of Bissoli in goalkeeper Santos. Avaí managed to open the score early in the second half, but suffered a comeback and lost the game 2-1.