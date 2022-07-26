B3 (B3SA3) approves issuance of BRL 3 billion in debentures to prepay previous issuance

The Board of Directors of B3 (B3SA3) approved this Monday (25) the sixth issue of simple, non-convertible debentures, in the total amount of R$ 3 billion.

The securities will have remuneration linked to the DI rate (Interbank Deposits) plus a spread to be defined in accordance with the bookbuilding and limited to 1.33% pa

The debentures mature in 5 years, with amortizations in two equal installments in August 2026 and August 2027.

B3 informed that, also on today’s date (25), the Board approved the prepayment of the company’s third issue simple debentures, subject to the issuance and settlement of the Sixth Issue Debentures. The third issue debentures had been issued in August 2020, at the par value of R$3.55 billion on the issue date and with semi-annual payment of interest of DI + 1.75% pa.

Finally, B3 says the issuance of the sixth issue debentures and the prepayment of the third issue debentures are associated with the liability management process and ordinary management of the company’s business.

