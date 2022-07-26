B3 (B3SA3) approves issuance of BRL 3 billion in debentures to prepay previous issuance

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on B3 (B3SA3) approves issuance of BRL 3 billion in debentures to prepay previous issuance 2 Views

The Board of Directors of B3 (B3SA3) approved this Monday (25) the sixth issue of simple, non-convertible debentures, in the total amount of R$ 3 billion.

The securities will have remuneration linked to the DI rate (Interbank Deposits) plus a spread to be defined in accordance with the bookbuilding and limited to 1.33% pa

The debentures mature in 5 years, with amortizations in two equal installments in August 2026 and August 2027.

B3 informed that, also on today’s date (25), the Board approved the prepayment of the company’s third issue simple debentures, subject to the issuance and settlement of the Sixth Issue Debentures. The third issue debentures had been issued in August 2020, at the par value of R$3.55 billion on the issue date and with semi-annual payment of interest of DI + 1.75% pa.

Finally, B3 says the issuance of the sixth issue debentures and the prepayment of the third issue debentures are associated with the liability management process and ordinary management of the company’s business.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

SEE HERE if you receive up to R$ 3,000 in Emergency Aid

Despite the doubts, in this month of July the payment of the Emergency Aid 2022. …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved