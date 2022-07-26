Backstage video depicts Balbuena’s first lecture on his return to Corinthians

Last Sunday, Corinthians beat Atlético-MG, 2-1, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship. The day after the duel, the club took to social media to disclose the behind-the-scenes video, which portrays everything that happened in the locker rooms before and after the match against the Minas Gerais team.

Among the main points, a specific moment before the ball rolls stands out. In his debut for Corinthians, defender Fabián Balbuena called the word in the lecture, still in the tunnel accessing the lawn, and had his speech portrayed in the video.

The material was published by Corinthians in the application SCCP Universe and must be sent to Youtube, as usual, this Tuesday. O My Helm detailed each step of the video in the timeline below. Check it out below!

pre-game

The material starts with an open image of the Mineirão, before the ball rolls. Soon after, the capture of images highlights the shirts of three highlights of the turn, even before the players arrive at the stadium. Cases of defenders Balbuena and Bruno Méndez and forward Giovane.

Then, the white-and-white delegation arrives at Mineirão and leaves for the locker rooms, to start preparations for the duel. Before the match, left-back Fábio Santos, who scored two goals in the game, spoke to Corinthians TV about his return to the stadium where he often played while playing for Atlético-MG.

“Always a special moment, I left many friends here at Atlético and in the city and it’s always nice to come backwithout forgetting the focus that is to win the game and be among the first placed”, said shirt 26.

Then, before the warm-up, the images show the dressing room with ambient sound, where each player performs his individual preparation. By the technical commission, Vítor Pereira is fixed on a tactical board to elaborate his strategies.

Athletes go up to the field to recognize the turf and start the final warm-up before the ball rolls. The images now highlight the goalkeeper Carlos Miguel, who made his debut in Sunday’s match.

With the game uniform on, the atmosphere then becomes a strong internal motivation on the part of the players. In the absence of captain Cássio, the lecture was given by defender Balbuena, who made his first game since returning to the club.

“Courage to play. Show the guys, whoever is close stays in front of the ball so they don’t play fast. Everyone concentrated, together, talking and helping each other“, said the Paraguayan defender.

After the final whistle

Still on the pitch, the first images show the euphoria of Corinthians players. Hero of the night, left-back Fábio Santos is much harassed by his teammates and calls for a thank you from the team to Fiel, who filled the visitors’ sector of Mineirão.

On the way down to the locker room, physical trainer Antonio Ascensão becomes the owner of the party. With a strong smile, he greets each player inside the stadium and is greeted with jokes by the athletes.

In addition to the trainer, another member of the commission that encourages the celebrations is the assistant Luis Miguel. Soon after, the coach Vítor Pereira is the one who calls the word.

“Only a strong team can, through sacrifice, turn around in a match like this. Only a team of character. I am very happy for today”, said the coach.

Still in the “chain” of the players after the victory, Fábio Santos asks for the floor to cheer up his teammates. He reiterates the size of the upset over Atlético-MG, but asks for focus on Wednesday’s match, against Atlético-GO, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

“Let’s keep the seriousness of the work, we can’t get excited about one game or another because Wednesday already has another decision in a very important competition for us. year”, said shirt 26.

