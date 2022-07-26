Bankers sign manifesto for democracy – 07/25/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

Bankers Roberto Setubal and Pedro Moreira Salles, co-chairs of Itaú Unibanco’s board of directors, and Candido Bracher, former president of the financial institution and now also a member of its board, signed the manifesto in defense of democracy that is being organized by the Faculty of Law at USP and by entities and representatives of civil society.

The “Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic Rule of Law” will be launched at a meeting at the college on August 11, at Pátio das Arcadas, and already has almost 3,000 signatures.

It is a response to the coup threats of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), and was joined over the weekend by several other businessmen, such as Fabio Barbosa, from Natura, Horacio Lafer Piva, from Klabin, and Walter Schalka, from Suzano. .

The document is also endorsed by artists, jurists and personalities such as Chico Buarque de Hollanda, singer Arnaldo Antunes, Father Júlio Lancelotti, former soccer player Walter Casagrande, former president of the Central Bank Arminio Fraga, the former governor of Espírito Santo Santo Paulo Hartung, economist José Roberto Mendonça de Barros and former president of the Credit Suisse bank in Brazil José Olympio Pereira.

Referring to the elections, the document says that “instead of a civic party, we are going through a moment of immense danger to democratic normality, risk to the institutions of the Republic and insinuations of contempt for the results of the elections. question the fairness of the electoral process and the democratic rule of law so hard won by Brazilian society. Threats to other powers and sectors of civil society and the incitement to violence and the rupture of the constitutional order are intolerable”.

The document says that “dictatorship and torture belong to the past” and also bears the signature of several former ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), such as Sepúlveda Pertence, Carlos Ayres Britto and Sydney Sanches.

It will be read on August 11, in the Pátio das Arcadas do Largo de São Francisco, by former STF minister Celso de Mello. The date marks the foundation of legal courses in Brazil.

The document’s signatories are being invited to attend the event, convened to defend the superior courts, electronic voting machines and the legitimacy of the election results, which will be proclaimed by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Among the organizers of the event are professors and former students of the faculty, judges such as Ricardo Castro Nascimento and civil society organizations such as the Prerogativas group, which brings together lawyers and jurists such as Celso Antônio Bandeira de Mello, Marco Aurélio de Carvalho, Pedro Serrano, Carol Proner and Alberto Toron.

The act will be loaded with symbolism: in August 1977, amidst the celebrations of the 150th anniversary of the foundation of Brazilian legal courses, law professor Goffredo da Silva Telles Junior read the “Letter to Brazilians” at the same college, in Largo de São Francis.

It denounced the state of exception promoted by the military dictatorship (1964-1985) and demanded the return of democracy and the reestablishment of the rule of law in the country.

“We know how to put aside minor differences in favor of something much bigger, the defense of the democratic order. of each one, we call on Brazilian women and men to be alert in the defense of democracy and respect for the results of the elections. In today’s Brazil there is no more room for authoritarian setbacks”, the text also says.

Read the full text below:

“In August 1977, amidst the celebrations of the sesquicentennial of the foundation of legal courses in the country, Professor Goffredo da Silva Telles Junior, master of all of us, in the free territory of Largo de São Francisco, read the Letter to Brazilians, in which it denounced the illegitimacy of the then military government and the state of exception we lived in. It also called for the reestablishment of the rule of law and the convening of a National Constituent Assembly.

The seed planted bore fruit. Brazil overcame the military dictatorship. The National Constituent Assembly rescued the legitimacy of our institutions, reestablishing the Democratic Rule of Law with the prevalence of respect for fundamental rights. We have the powers of the Republic, the Executive, the Legislative and the Judiciary, all independent, autonomous and committed to respecting and ensuring compliance with the greater pact, the Federal Constitution.

Under the guise of the Federal Constitution of 1988, about to complete its 34th anniversary, we went through free and periodic elections, in which the political debate on projects for the country was always democratic, with the final decision being left to popular sovereignty. Goffredo’s lesson is enshrined in our Constitution: ‘All power emanates from the people, who exercise it through their elected representatives or directly, under the terms of this Constitution’.

Our elections with the electronic counting process have served as an example in the world. We had several alternations of power regarding the results of the polls and the republican transition of government. Electronic voting machines proved to be safe and reliable, as well as the Electoral Justice. Our democracy has grown and matured, but much remains to be done.

We live in a country of profound social inequalities, with shortages in essential public services, such as health, education, housing and public security. We have a long way to go in developing our economic potential in a sustainable way. The State is inefficient in the face of its numerous challenges. Demands for greater respect and equality of conditions in terms of race, gender and sexual orientation are still far from being fully met.

In the coming days, in the midst of these challenges, we will have the beginning of the electoral campaign to renew the mandates of state and federal legislatures and executives. At this moment, we should have the apex of democracy with the dispute between the various political projects aimed at convincing the electorate of the best proposal for the country’s direction in the coming years.

Instead of a civic party, we are going through a moment of immense danger to democratic normality, risk to the institutions of the Republic and insinuations of contempt for the results of the elections. Groundless attacks unaccompanied by evidence question the smoothness of the electoral process and the democratic rule of law so hard won by Brazilian society.

Threats to other powers and sectors of civil society and the incitement to violence and the breakdown of the constitutional order are intolerable. We have recently witnessed authoritarian rants that have jeopardized secular American democracy. There, the attempts to destabilize democracy and the people’s confidence in the fairness of the elections were not successful, nor will they be successful here. Our civic conscience is much greater than the opponents of democracy imagine. We know how to put aside minor differences in favor of something much bigger, the defense of the democratic order.

Imbued with the civic spirit that supported the Letter to Brazilians of 1977 and gathered in the same free territory of Largo de São Francisco, regardless of the electoral or partisan preference of each one, we call on Brazilian women and men to remain alert in the defense of democracy and respect to the results of the elections.

In today’s Brazil there is no more room for authoritarian setbacks. Dictatorship and torture belong to the past. The solution to the immense challenges facing Brazilian society necessarily involves respect for the results of the elections. In civic vigil against attempts at ruptures, we cry out in unison:

Democratic Rule of Law Always!”

