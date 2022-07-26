Beauty by Grazi Massafera is highlighted in transparent look; Look

Grazi Massafera left fans drooling when she appeared wearing a transparent pink look (Photo: TV Globo/Imprensa Globo)

news summary:

Grazi Massafera caught the attention of the web by wearing a transparent look

The actress wore a pink top and pants that highlighted her beauty

Quickly, the artist’s followers and friends began to comment on the postt

Thank you Massafera drew sighs from the fans by posting a photo with a look from a rehearsal on Instagram. The actress, who turned 40 in June, posed in a top full of details and transparent pink pants, which left her panties on display, and joked that she was showing off in front of the mirror.

“Pink panther day”, wrote the artist in the publication’s caption. Adept at training and a healthy diet, Grazi showed off her toned stomach and turned her back, focusing on her butt. The blonde bet on a high ponytail and a make-up with not discreet features.

In the comments, Grazi received a shower of praise from followers highlighting her beauty. “And what a panther”, said Larissa Manoela. “I think it’s inhumane”, joked Anna Lima. “Musa”, said Juliana Paes.

Grazi Massafera records the first scenes of the soap opera ‘Travessia’

Away from soap operas since 2019, when she starred in “Bom Sucesso”, Grazi Massafera recorded her first scenes as Débora, mother of Jade Picon in “Travessia”. In the sequels, the character suffers an accident while pregnant with Chiara (who will become Jade as an adult) and dies. The information comes from columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper “O Globo”.

According to the publication, the baby will receive care at a public hospital. The doctor Guerra (Humberto Martins), will follow the case. The characterization team took care of rejuvenating the actors, since everything takes place in the early 2000s. Grazi Massafera also needed a stunt double.

Grazi resumes the partnership with Mauro Mendonça Filho, the artistic director. The actress has been grateful to him since “Secret Truths”, a soap opera that took her to the Emmy International.