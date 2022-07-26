Ben Affleck caught napping on boat with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Photo: Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News/Getty Images

News summary:

Ben Affleck was seen taking a nap on a boat trip with Jennifer Lopez

Actors couple spend their honeymoon in Paris, France after their wedding on the 16th

They got engaged for the second time after dating in the early 2000s.

Ben Affleck took advantage of the calm of the boat ride with Jennifer Lopez on the Seine River in Paris, France, to take a nap. The detail is that the moment the actor fell asleep during his honeymoon with his beloved was recorded by a paparazzo and became a joke on social media.

In the records, it is possible to see the Hollywood star sleeping with his mouth open, sitting in a wooden chair with his legs up.

It is worth mentioning that the children of the artists are also on the trip to Europe. Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, from Affleck’s marriage to Jennifer Garner, and Maximilian and Emme, 14, from Lopez’s relationship with Marc Anthony, both went to the French capital.

With their engagement announced in April, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married in Las Vegas on July 16th. At the age of 49, the actor married the singer after resuming their relationship in early 2021, more than 15 years after the end of their first relationship, which lasted from 2002 to 2004.

On Twitter, Affleck’s nap did not escape the comments of netizens, who shared the photos released in the media. “I should spend every summer weekend on a boat sleeping like Ben Affleck,” joked one profile. Check the logs:

Listen to Pod Watch, a podcast of movies and series from Yahoo: