Ben Affleck is photographed crying on Jennifer Lopez’s honeymoon and birthday in Paris; see images

A honeymoon with emotion! As you know, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are enjoying a trip to Paris after getting married in Las Vegas last week. This Sunday (24), the two enjoyed a romantic dinner in the City of Light and the star was clicked in a sensitive moment, in the arms of his beloved.

The couple had dinner at La Girafe restaurant, which has nothing less than the Eiffel Tower in the background. It was still JLo’s 53rd birthday, which even had a special cake. Based on the photos, it could be said that a moment of pure emotion brought Affleck to tears. Although some of the couple’s children have joined them on the trip in recent days, the dinner was very romantic, just with the lovebirds.

Of course, the reason why Ben was crying was not disclosed, but whatever it was, Ben was there to support him. Jennifer comforted him in a hug and even caressed his face with her hand. Ownnn! A short time later, the actor was already clicked happily holding hands with his wife, as they strolled through the city. Come see the photos and get emotional too, by clicking HERE.

Earlier on Sunday, before Lopez’s birthday dinner, they were also seen hugging as they walked in front of the Arc de Triomphe and the courtyard of the Louvre Museum.

On Friday (22), the couple was photographed walking together through Paris with their children. The duo’s dinner featured Ben’s girls Violet and Seraphina, from his relationship with Jennifer Garner, and also Emme, the result of Lopez’s marriage to Marc Anthony. We loved seeing this beautiful family!

The actor and singer were married on July 16 at Little White Chapel in Las Vegas. According to TMZ, the low-key ceremony will be followed by a lavish multi-day party, set to take place in the coming weeks at Ben’s Georgia home.

benifer

Lopez and Affleck met in 2001 while filming the movie “Contato de Risco”. The engagement took place in 2002, but only lasted until early 2004, with a breakup. In April 2021, the couple was seen together again for the first time in Los Angeles. Three months later, “Bennifer” announced the return of romance via Instagram. In April of this year, the two got engaged again and, this month, they finally exchanged rings.