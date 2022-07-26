Best home team, Corinthians takes main competitors in Itaquera in the return | Corinthians

Unbeaten at home in the Brazilian Championship, Corinthians will have important games in the second round as home team. Of the seven opponents of the current G-8, six will face Timão at Neo Química Arena.

Palmeiras, Fluminense, Atlético-MG, Athletico, Internacional and Bragantino will face Corinthians as visitors. Flamengo is the only one of this cut of the table that will play in their domains.

In nine games played in their arena in the first round, Corinthians had six wins and three draws. Retrospect that makes Timão the best home team in the competition.

Vítor Pereira in Corinthians vs Flamengo

There were 13 goals scored and only three conceded by Corinthians in their arena.

Turning half of the Brasileirão in second place, with 35 points, Corinthians de Vítor Pereira will be able to count on the support of their fans against these opponents at the top of the table:

22nd round: Corinthians vs Palmeiras

Round 24: Corinthians vs Bragantino

25th round: Corinthians vs Internacional

31st round: Corinthians vs Athletico-PR

34th round: Corinthians vs Fluminense

38th round: Corinthians vs Atlético-MG

But what about in these G-8 clashes, how did Corinthians do away from home? There were two wins, two defeats and two draws. Use of 44.4%.

Palmeiras 3 x 0 Corinthians

Bragantino 0 x 1 Corinthians

Internacional 2 x 2 Corinthians

Athletico 1 x 1 Corinthians

Fluminense 4 x 0 Corinthians

Atlético-MG 1 x 2 Corinthians

Curiously, the situation is reversed in the case of Palmeiras, the only team ahead of Corinthians in the table at the end of the first round.

The Corinthians rival will only have one game at home against the current G-8 teams: against Flamengo. The rest he will have to visit.

The difference between rivals is four points. Palmeiras has 39, against 35 for Corinthians.

Banner Corinthians

