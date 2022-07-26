‘Beyond Illusion’: Iolanda finds a photo that proves Joaquim’s adultery | come around

“You betrayed me with Yolanda! If your lawyer wants proof, I think that’s pretty illustrative,” she says, showing her husband the photo.
Joaquim will then leave nervously, taking the photograph. And who will he turn to? Yolanda, of course. The mistress will be responsible for finding out where the photo negatives that prove adultery are.
Joaquim will ask Yolanda for help in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
“Yolanda, you need to get these negatives for me,” he will say.
Iolanda will follow Davi (Rafael Vitti) and end up in the projection room of the city’s cinema. When the magician leaves the place, she will find the camera and the negatives of the photos of the kiss between her and Joaquim. The starlet will then put them in her bag and leave, triumphant.
Iolanda will follow David in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Iolanda finds photo negatives of the kiss between and Joaquim in ‘Além da Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
What will Iolanda do with the evidence of Joaquim’s adultery? Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera!
26 Jul
Tuesday
Letícia tells Bento that he spoiled their romance. Isadora confronts Joaquim and shows him his photo with Iolanda to prove his adultery. Enrico and Emilia prepare for the casino’s final blow. Mariana sees when Santa and Arminda plot to turn Inácio into a sheik and deceive Constantino and Julinha. At the behest of Joaquim, Iolanda follows Davi to get the negatives of their photo. Matias causes confusion in the demonstration organized by Olivia for the freedom of political prisoners. Yolanda catches Davi with her books on magic. Olivia is shot at during the demonstration.
