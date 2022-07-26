Beyond the Illusion: Angela Vieira celebrates special participation in the final stretch of the soap opera: “I felt at home”

In ‘Beyond Illusion’Olívia (Debora Ozório) leads a demonstration in front of the city police station with the aim of fighting for the right to freedom of political prisoners. The special motivation was the arrest of Tenório (Jayme Matarazzo), arrested for spreading messages considered subversive at the time, considered as “communist practices”. Friends and family of the young woman are concerned about the risks she may take and decide to support her in the movement.

Matias (Antonio Calloni) participates despite being against to protect Olivia, as if he had already foreseen the tragedy. A riot provoked by the action of the police ends in gunfire and violence. At that moment, Olivia is shot, to everyone’s despair, especially Heloísa (Paloma Duarte).

The ex-judge is stunned to see the scene and takes the young woman to the hospital unconscious. Meanwhile, Tenório, still in prison, finds out about what happened and asks to see Olivia. The request is denied, but he has the support of his mother, Lisiê (Angela Vieira), to help him get out of jail as soon as possible. Even without understanding her son’s union with Olivia, she proposes to collaborate, but questions her son about the next decisions to be made.

The scenes are scheduled to air this Tuesday (26), and will feature Angela Vieira in a special participation in the soap opera. “Lisiê is a woman of great purchasing power, with thoughts aligned with the high bourgeoisie”, said the actress about the role in an interview for Globo, sent to the press.

“A Love Relationship”

She was asked about who was inspired to create the character: “Actually in no one, specifically, but in a lot of people who still don’t consider minorities”, explained Angela, who reported her expectation for the entrance in the plot. “I’ve been following the soap opera since the beginning and I hope that Lisiê will add to the other great characters”.

Then the artist explained her character’s relationship with Tenório: “It’s a love relationship although they are people who think about life in a very different way”. Angela was excited when talking about the cast and the backstage of the recordings: “It was a delight! My character works a lot with Jaiminho (Jayme Matarazzo) and it was a very good experience because I met him when I was a teenager. I worked a lot with Jayme Monjardim and Jaiminho would go to sets from time to time”, he commented.

“I opposite Debora (Ozório), who is one of our young talents and a very sweet person. Although I didn’t work with Veras (Marcos) it was great to have been with him. We made a very special soap opera called “Pega Pega” and we have an active group to this day. And it was also very nice to see Arlete Salles again. We were neighbors, we are friends. I like her immensely,” she assured.

“I felt at home”

About the invitation to act in the final stretch of “Beyond Illusion”, Angela Vieira said she was happy with the request. “I was very happy and excited because the last two soap operas I did were with this wonderful team. It’s already the fifth soap opera with Luiz Henrique Rios. I felt at home”, joked the actress.

Regarding other works, Angela talked about the future: “I’m trying to resume a theater project, of which I am one of the producers, which was interrupted because of the pandemic. We would have premiered in July 2020. The resumption is difficult, but we already have many shows on the scene: the theater is alive !” he stated.

‘Beyond Illusion’ is created and written by Alessandra Poggi, with artistic direction by Luiz Henrique Rios. The work is written with Adriana Chevalier, Letícia Mey, Flávio Marinho and Rita Lemgruber. The general direction of Luís Felipe Sá and direction of Tande Bressane, Jeferson De and Joana Clark. The production is by Mauricio Quaresma and the genre direction is by José Luiz Villamarim.