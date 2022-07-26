Biel and Tays Reis show their newborn at home for the 1st time

Singers Biel and Tays Reis showed the couple’s daughter already at home and delighted

The ex-pawns, MC Biel and Tays Reis, shared with fans a beautiful record of their newborn. The singers who met when they participated in “A Fazenda” became first-time dads. The romance that began in the 12th edition of reality, broadcast on Record TV, went through some comings and goings. The lovebirds have been together ever since and the relationship has already yielded a beautiful fruit.

Little Pietra came into the world on the 19th of July. The newborn is eight days old. The little one was born in a maternity hospital located in an upscale neighborhood of São Paulo. The baby arrived as soon as the mother was 36 weeks pregnant, weighing 2,540 kilos.

Mother and daughter were discharged and have already left the maternity ward. The dads all drooling showed the followers how the first days at home with the baby are. Of course, the routine has changed a lot and even with the help of other family members, everything gets more hectic!

“Mission little family, the house is kind of under construction. Couldn’t cook today, everything ran. We ordered lunch, picked up the things they had at the Post Office and now we’re going to the market, because we left the maternity hospital and haven’t been until now. The rush is huge around here!” Bielwhen appearing in the car with the mother-in-law.

At home, Tays took the opportunity to photograph the little one in her beautiful crib. In the photo, Pietra appears wearing a pink jumpsuit with animals and a bow tiara on her head. The baby is lying in the crib and surrounded by a white blanket. “And little by little we are showing up here for you,” Mom wrote.

Recently, celebrities showed the details of the little room they prepared to receive their daughter. Biel He said that his wife always liked children’s items and that’s why, even before she got pregnant, she already had a folder full of inspirational images. The room escapes the traditional and is all white, from the walls and furniture to the main decoration items.

