Big techs are linked to illegal gold extraction in Brazil

Gold illegally extracted from the Brazilian Amazon rainforest region may be linked to the world’s big technology companies. An Italian refiner bought the ore from a trader who was buying the gold illegally, according to the Federal Police, and supplied the metal to Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet, which owns Google.

The four big techs have public records of liaison with Chimet, the Italian company that provided gold for the companies’ products. Precious metal is used in small amounts for circuit boards in consumer electronics.

The Italian company is listed by big techs as one of more than 100 gold refineries in their supply chains during the five-year investigation. She was still included in the most recent data, from 2021. But, it’s not a direct relationship. The Italian sells the gold to banks, who resell it for various uses.

The indictment claims that Chimet purchased US$385 million (approximately R$2.1 billion) in gold from CHM do Brasil between 2015 and 2020. This Brazilian company allegedly acquired the ore illegally from prospectors. To the international news agency Reutersthe company stated that it has the gold documentation.

Chimet says that, after learning of the investigation, it hired an accounting firm, Deloitte, to carry out an audit. CHM was not registered with the Central Bank of Brazil as an entity authorized to buy and sell gold.

Illegal mining has increased significantly in Brazil since 2019. Image: Neil Lockhart/Shuteterstock

This company acquired the precious metal from the Cooperouri cooperative, which has permission to mine in an area close to the Kayapó indigenous reserve. But police found evidence that both CHM and the cooperative also purchased gold from independent and unlicensed miners.

Without speaking directly to Chimet, Apple said in a statement that its policies prohibit the use of illegally mined minerals. Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft declined to comment.

Since 2019, when President Jair Bolsonaro took over the Brazilian government, illegal mining has increased, with the destruction of Amazon rainforest lands and river pollution, in addition to violence against indigenous tribes. According to Instituto Escolhas, the country produced 84 tons of illegal gold in the first two years of the mandate, an increase of 23% compared to the two previous years.

