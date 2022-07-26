Black Panther 2 confirms the name of the sunken city of Namor

Confirming what has been reported in recent months, Namor’s origin will indeed undergo some changes in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever compared to the comics.

Instead of the traditional version in Atlantis, the anti-hero will appear in a historic and submerged city of Aztec culture, in the Central American region.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we will see the presentation of Talocan, according to Ludwig Goranssoncomposer of the soundtrack.‎

‎”During the nights of these trips, we had recording sessions with contemporary artists with knowledge of the thematic material explored in the film. The script by Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole was used as a project, along with recordings by traditional musicians.”

Said in an official statement.

“So we started building a musical vocabulary for the characters, stories and cultures of Talocan and Wakanda.”‎

Speculation points out that this decision was made to avoid comparisons to DC’s Aquaman.

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from the intervening powers of the world after the death of King T’Challa. As the Wakandans struggle to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia’s help (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) to forge a new path to the Kingdom of Wakanda.

In addition to introducing Tenoch Huerta (Narcos: Mexico) as Namor, king of a secret undersea nation, the film also features Dominique Thorne (Judas and the Black Messiah) as Ironheart, and Michaela Coel as Aneka.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled for November 10 in Brazil, with Ryan Coogler in the direction.