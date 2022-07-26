Preview already shows the benefits of the Submarine Prince lineage in practice!

the trailer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was one of the most impressive shown in the San Diego Comic-Con 2022, and fans have spent the days since scanning the preview for clues and secrets. Now, someone noticed a rather interesting detail about Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and its people.

The preview also shows other inhabitants of atlantis, the sunken kingdom ruled by Namor. At the twitter, a fan noticed that there is something that sets the Sub-Mariner apart from his subjects: his ability to breathe out of water without the aid of equipment.

All this is due to the origin of the character, who is the son of a human father with an Atlantean princess. This combination guarantees not only breathing without major problems on the surface, but also the ability to mix with humans, since the other Atlanteans have a bluish skin when they emerge.

It is certain that the dating The movie will have a slightly different origin than the comic book character, but at least his hybrid human-Atlantean lineage will be kept on the big screen.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters in november 10th. How are your expectations? Leave it in the comments below!

