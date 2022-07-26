Blackout at Santander: app, internet banking, branches and SAC are down, say customers

The systems of Santander (SANB11) are experiencing instability this Monday (25), to the point of preventing customers from accessing their accounts.

Both the app and internet banking are preventing customers from logging in and showing the following warning: “We are working so that you can use our app again soon. Return soon.”

Santander’s call center also does not provide any kind of support, just a recorded message saying: “At the moment, our service is temporarily suspended, but we are already working to normalize as soon as possible. Please come back later.”

When contacted, Santander did not comment until the publication of this article.

On social media, bank customers reported that they can’t even access their accounts through ATMs or receive service at the teller’s mouth.

The bank’s action has been limited to responding to some customers who have published complaints.

