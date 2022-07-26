Bold volume by Geisy Arruda ends up “ripping” her leggings: “50 Shades of Gray”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/mKao_1175mQ/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/mKao_1175mQ/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/mKao_1175mQ/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/mKao_1175mQ” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Get into character! Geisy Arruda left netizens completely shocked this Monday (25) with several super bold clicks, which are part of an exclusive essay for OnlyFans. The muse entered the character of “50 Shades of Grey” and left fans drooling at the time.

+ Geisy Arruda takes off her pajamas and improvises in the provocative dance for the fans: “Surprise”

With an entirely black look and bold cutouts spread over her body, the 33-year-old muse played with her alter-ego and made her Instagram followers crazy. Geisy posed in breathtaking angles and was a great success with the clicks on the social network.

“She makes her 50 Shades of Grey,” joked the muse. The crowd also did not fail to praise the influencer in the publication. “Wow baby you look stunning,” exclaimed one follower in the comments. “Beautiful as always, right?”, fired another netizen. Check out the photos:

Geisy Arruda talks about unusual fetish: “I like to dominate and be submissive”

No taboo! Recently, Geisy Arruda opened up about their intimacy in an interview with Glamour. The muse shocked the crowd by revealing that she likes to “dominate” and made impressive confessions about her preferences at the moment.

“When I discovered the world of BDSM I was delighted, I wanted to know more about how people were able to achieve pleasure success with just a touch of the feet or a lick of the armpit. I’ve tried a little bit of everything, today I’m a switchI like to be domineering and submissive”, said Geisy Arruda.

“I can either satisfy myself by causing pain, or feel the pain. Between ropes and whips I have a new world to discover. BDSM gives me the freedom to experience my limits. There’s a lot of taboo around BDSM, I want to break it. Everyone should know. It is fascinating! It’s not just taking pictures, it’s about breaking Taboos in a sexist society”, concluded the influencer.

