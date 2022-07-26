Bolsonaro calls for demonstration for September 7

Read more: https://www.em.com.br/app/noticia/politica/2022/07/24/interna_politica,1382276/bolsonaro-e-oficializado-como-candidato-a-reeleicao-pelo-pl.shtml “These few deaf people in black coats have to understand what the voice of the people is. They have to understand that whoever makes the laws is the Executive and Legislative powers. Everyone has to play within the four lines of the Constitution. It matters to all of us. we want Brazil dominated by another power. What we want is peace and tranquility, respect for the Constitution”, added the president. Visit the website: https://em.com.br / https://uai.com.br SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL! Follow the UAI Portal on social media:

At the official re-election candidacy, this Sunday (07/24), President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) called on supporters for a new act of support for the government and against the Federal Supreme Court (STF) on September 7, 2022 – date in which Brazil celebrates 200 years of independence.

“We are the majority, we are good, we are willing to fight for our freedom, for our country. do Maracanzinho, located in the North Zone of the city of Rio de Janeiro.

Again, the agenda of the demonstration must be contrary to the ministers of the Supreme, as happened in the acts of 2021.

“These few deaf people in black coats have to understand what the voice of the people is. They have to understand that whoever makes the laws is the Executive and Legislative powers. Everyone has to play within the four lines of the Constitution. It matters to all of us. we want Brazil dominated by another power. What we want is peace and tranquility, respect for the Constitution”, added the president at the PL national convention, which included boos from Bolsonaristas to the Federal Supreme Court.

As soon as he cited the Supreme Court, Bolsonaristas gathered in the gym and drew a boo. “Supreme the people”, they shouted.

september 7th

Last year, the Bolsonarista demonstration on Independence Day brought together supporters of the president in the main Brazilian capitals and the Federal District (DF). In Brasilia, there were attempts to invade the headquarters of the Supreme Court, in Praça dos Trs Poderes, and statements by Bolsonaro guaranteeing that he would no longer respect the decisions of Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

The threatening tone of the President’s statements opened a crisis between the Powers, which was only mitigated after the letter published by Bolsonaro asking for ‘apologies’ for the attacks on democracy. He said he acted in the “heat of the moment”.

Former President Michel Temer (MDB) helped Bolsonaro write the document and brokered a conversation between the Chief Executive and Minister Alexandre de Moraes. Moraes was Minister of Justice in the Temer government and was appointed by the former president to replace Teori Zavascki in the STF court.

