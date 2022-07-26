Bolsonaro government insists on selling three Petrobras refineries before election

With just over two months to go before the election, the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) decided to give new life to its Petrobras privatization agenda. With Economy Minister Paulo Guedes and his subordinates running the state-owned company, the company reopened the process of selling three of its refineries and even extended the deadline for interested parties to manifest. All this, while the government itself studies the privatization of Petrobras itself.

The refineries for sale at the moment are Abreu e Lima (Rnest), in Pernambuco, Presidente Getúlio Vargas (Repar), in Paraná, and Alberto Pasqualini (Refap), in Rio Grande do Sul. The three together have 23% of the country’s refining capacity.

These same three units had been put up for sale in April 2019, still in the first months of Bolsonaro’s government, along with five other fuel production plants. At the time, the government’s idea was to transfer about 50% of Petrobras’ refining capacity to the private sector to, in theory, stimulate competition in the sector and thus try to lower the price of gasoline and diesel oil in Brazil.

Petrobras even formalized the terms of sale for each of these refineries. In 2021, however, the company had not yet managed to sell Rnest, Repar and Refap.

In the case of Rnest, no one presented a formal purchase proposal. Through Repar, Petrobras says it has received proposals with prices below what it considered fair. In the case of Regap, the company Ultrapar even had a proposal accepted by Petrobras. The negotiation, however, did not progress and ended up being closed.

On the 27th, however, Petrobras announced that it was putting the three refineries back up for sale. The announcement came on the same day that the state-owned company’s board of directors approved the nomination of Caio Mario Paes de Andrade, a former advisor to Guedes, for the presidency and in the midst of a crisis caused by the price of fuel in the country.

Initially, companies interested in the three refineries would have until the 15th to manifest. Precisely on the 15th, Petrobras extended this deadline to Friday (29), without giving any justification for the postponement.

Prior to this decision, the State Agency had already reported that at least ten companies were monitoring privatization. Among them were the Brazilian companies Ultrapar and Raízen, the Swiss companies Vitol and Glencore, the American companies Valero and CVR Energy, and the Chinese companies PetroChina and Sinopec, in addition to the Mubadala fund, which in December already bought and took control of the Landulpho Alves Refinery ( Rlam), in Bahia, whose name was changed to Mataripe Refinery.

The same State Agency informed that these companies did not formalize proposals by any refinery within the deadline due to the proximity to the election and the discussions about the future of Petrobras inherent to the electoral process. Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the leading candidate in all polls, for example, has already declared he is against the sale of state-owned assets.

There are those who see a strategic retreat from the companies in this negotiation. Economist Henrique Jäger, a researcher at the Institute for Strategic Studies on Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (Ineep), told the Oil Workers Union of the State of São Paulo (Sindipetro-SP) that the companies really want to put pressure on Petrobras and buy the refineries state-owned companies for prices even lower than those requested by the state-owned company.

bargain history

Of the eight refineries put up for sale by Petrobras, Rlam is the only one that was effectively negotiated and transferred to its new owner, Fundo Mubadala. The value of the deal was closed in March 2021: US$ 1.65 billion (about R$ 8.83 billion).

A study by Ineep points out that Rlam was worth at least twice that: US$ 3.12 billion (more than R$ 16 billion today).

Ineep also reported sales below the fair value in the case of the Isaac Sabbá Refinery (Reman), in Amazonas, sold in August 2021; of the Refinery Lubrificantes e Derivados do Nordeste (Lubnor), in Ceará, sold in May.

In the case of Rlam, however, the economic loss is not restricted to Petrobras, but affects the entire population of Bahia. The Mubadala Fund created a company to manage Rlam, Acelen. Since taking control of the refinery, it has increased the price of fuel sold to distributors more than Petrobras; started selling the most expensive oil products in the country; and that was reflected in the gas stations. In March, Bahia had the most expensive gasoline and diesel in Brazil.

Privatize to make it more expensive

According to economist Eric Gil Dantas, from the Social Observatory of Petroleum (OSP), the case of Rlam is exemplary. It must be replicated in each region of the country whose refinery is sold.

Dantas explained that Petrobras’ refineries were built so that each one of them would serve certain state markets. In the Southeast, there are some refineries serving São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Minas, for example. In the rest of the country, however, each refinery is responsible for serving a region alone.

On this map, the refineries in red are for sale or have already been sold. The shades of blue represent the scope of each one. This means that none of these refineries has competition with another.

Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks/Sindpetro-ES

This means that almost every Petrobras refinery has a regional fuel monopoly. Whoever buys a certain refinery also buys its market. It can then raise the price of gasoline and diesel as it will have no competitors, just as Acelen has already done with the fuels produced at Rlam.

Estimates calculated by Dantas indicate that gasoline would be up to 11.5% more expensive in Petrobras refineries if they had already been privatized. The price of diesel would be up to 12% higher than the current one in the same scenario.

This, by the way, in a context in which fuel prices are accumulating historic highs. According to calculations by the subsection of the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese), since the beginning of the Bolsonaro government, in 2019, diesel in refineries has risen by more than 200% – that is, it has tripled. Gasoline, more than 160%.

“The sale of refineries makes Brazil dependent on imported refined products and more vulnerable to variations in the price of a barrel of oil and exchange rate variation”, added economist Uallace Moreira, Professor at the Faculty of Economics at the Federal University of Bahia (UFBA). “This has a direct impact on inflation, in addition to making the country’s trade balance problematic. We import refined and we export crude oil.”

Loss for Petrobras

Moreira also says that, for Petrobras, sales are bad since they reduce the company’s participation in a profitable link in the oil chain. Refineries give money to the company. Selling them is giving up that and, on top of that, handing over a strategic activity for the country to private interests.

Geologist Rosangela Buzanelli, workers’ representative on Petrobras’ Board of Directors, believes that the Bolsonaro government lacks a strategic vision of Brazil. Therefore, he intends to sell the refineries.

“The government leads its oil company, the largest national company, and the country against energy sovereignty and independence,” Buzanelli wrote in his blog. “Instead of investing in refining, resuming the paralyzed works and the construction and implementation of new refineries, as previously planned, it decides to sell half of the company’s refining capacity, claiming that prices will fall with privatization and competition, which is already amply contradicted in practice.”

For Dantas, from the OSP, Bolsonaro and Guedes do not want to use Petrobras for the country’s development. They actually talk about privatizing the company precisely to seek political support from a layer of society on the eve of the election.

“They want to signal the government’s privatization agenda to the market, close to the elections,” he said. “As the economy goes from bad to worse, the government needs to say that it will continue to deliver public assets, to increase the chances of electoral support.”

“The facts are indisputable,” Buzanelli pointed out. “The unbundling and downgrading of Petrobras is not at the service of the country and its people who created it, but of the financial market and other non-national interests.”