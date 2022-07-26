Bolsonaro ‘sincerely believed’ that chloroquine would be effective against Covid, says deputy PGR | Policy

The Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Lindôra Araújo, told the Federal Supreme Court (STF) that President Jair Bolsonaro “sincerely believed” that the use of medicines without scientific proof against Covid, such as chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, could help in the fight against the disease. to the pandemic.

Also according to Lindôra, Bolsonaro did not act to “proclaim an infallible cure known to be ineffective.” The prosecutor also says that the fact that the president held a package of chloroquine in a public appearance does not, in itself, constitute proof of the crime of quackery.

The arguments were presented by the PGR to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to request that the investigation into this alleged crime be closed. This investigation was opened at the request of the Covid CPI, which ended in October 2021.

Altogether, the PGR defended the shelving of seven of the ten investigations opened based on the commission’s report. See below:

PGR asks STF to file Covid CPI investigations against Bolsonaro

According to the commission’s report, a “flagship of the federal government during the most serious health crisis that devastated the country, with the arrival of Covid-19, was the unconditional and reiterated defense of the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, as well as other drugs”. , such as ivermectin and azithromycin, even after scientific studies, WHO and other health authorities around the world demonstrate the ineffectiveness of this treatment”.

The CPI also concluded that the “option carried out mainly by the head of the Federal Executive contributed to the terrifying tragedy in which hundreds of thousands of Brazilians were sacrificed and tens of millions more were contaminated, many still with sequelae”, he said.

Covid CPI: PGR requests to file investigations is ‘armor on the eve of the election’, says rapporteur

When asking the Supreme Court to file investigations against Bolsonaro, Lindôra Araújo argued that Bolsonaro had already warned, at that time, of the lack of scientific evidence in the use of these drugs.

“What is extracted is that, although the President of the Republic Jair Messias Bolsonaro recognized that, at the time, there were no solid studies on the infallibility of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for the purpose of treating the SARS-COV-2 virus, it is certain that he sincerely believed that the use of these drugs would help fight the disease, and several studies are underway to confirm this efficacy, already defended by numerous professionals in the medical field at the time”, he wrote.

The PGR cites that a broadcast made by Bolsonaro on social media, in January 2021. “While he expressed his opinion on the potential help of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin to prevent at least 140,000 deaths of Brazilians from the new coronavirus, he scored that drug use still had to be medically and scientifically proven”, describes Lindôra.

For the prosecutor, the CPI did not gather “minimum evidence that the accused [Bolsonaro] had the knowledge and epistemological mastery, at the time, of the supposed ‘absolute ineffectiveness’ of the drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in the fight against the new coronavirus”.

Lindôra says that, when he had Covid, Bolsonaro said he used chloroquine as part of the treatment – which, according to the prosecutor, shows that the president trusted the effectiveness of the product.

The deputy attorney general also argues that to characterize the crime of charlatanism, it would be necessary “the effective inculcation or announcement of a cure through secret or infallible means (elementary of the type), with the awareness of the untruth of what is preached”, she said. .