Bolsonaro’s coup is desperation to escape jail, points out Folha editorial

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Bolsonaro’s coup is desperation to escape jail, points out Folha editorial 2 Views

Newspaper points out that coup will not prosper




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Moraes extends arrest of man who made threats to Lula and STF ministers on the internet | Policy

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), this Tuesday (26) extended the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved