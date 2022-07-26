Bolsonaro’s coup is desperation to escape jail, points out Folha editorial

support the 247

247 – The newspaper Folha de S. Paulo points out, in editorial , that Jair Bolsonaro wants to promote a coup d’état in Brazil to not answer for his crimes. “Less than a week after having defiled the country’s image in front of foreign ambassadors, Jair Bolsonaro resumed the coup outfit this Sunday (24), during the PL convention that made the president official as a candidate for reelection. were not the electronic voting machines; instead of investing against the equipment that has facilitated the fairness of elections in recent decades, the president looked to the STF (Supreme Federal Court), the body in charge of safeguarding the Constitution”, points out the text.

“The call, which was not lacking in martial metaphors, has the power to demonstrate strength — and it is possible that lunatics and naive people will take it at face value. Anyone who looks just below the surface, however, will already realize how much desperation there is in this maneuver. “, continues the editorialist. “As a result of the political situation and the republican disarray provoked by Bolsonaro, the convenience of not being properly investigated must change in an eventual electoral defeat. tend to zero”, he advances. “Fortunately, as the example of the US in the investigation into the Capitol invasion seems to demonstrate, there is a way to contain the seed of destruction planted by populists and restore the necessary vigor to institutions to punish those who have turned against them”, he concludes.

