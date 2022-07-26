Bono Cultural Jovem gives €200 to Spaniards to buy games

Have you ever thought about what it would be like if the government gave extra money to subscribe to PS Plus? Spain has launched an initiative called Bono Cultural Jovem, a €400 benefit for people who turn 18 this year to spend on a variety of entertainment and cultural options.

The good news for the country’s players? Half of that budget can be invested in games and subscription services.

Classified as an “invitation to enter adulthood hand in hand with culture”, the program will soon have open enrollment in the country. They run until October 15th.

The breakdown of the amount offered to the Spanish population, detailed on the Bono Cultural Jovem website, is as follows:

“€200 for living arts, cultural heritage and audiovisual arts. For example, tickets and subscriptions to performing arts, live music, cinema, museums, libraries, performing, literary, musical or audiovisual exhibitions and festivals.”

“€100 for cultural products in physical edition. For example, books, magazines, newspapers or other periodicals; video games, sheet music, discs, CD, DVD or Blu-ray.”

“€100 for digital or online consumption. For example, subscriptions and rental of musical, reading or audio-reading platforms, or audiovisuals, purchase of audiobooks, purchase of e-books, subscription to download podcasts, subscriptions to online video games, digital subscriptions to newspapers, magazines or other periodicals .”

With Bono Cultural Jovem, you can pre-purchase God of War Ragnarök

For comparison, the €100 Bono Cultural Jovem can be spent on God of War Ragnarök if young people decide to pre-order. On the PS Store, the game comes out for €79.99 in your PS5 edition.

