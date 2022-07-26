Bottle in Balbuena, from Corinthians, should generate punishment for Atlético-MG – 07/25/2022

Atlético-MG will likely be the subject of a new complaint at the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD). During the celebration of Fábio Santos’ second goal, which guaranteed Corinthians’ 2-1 comeback victory over Galo, this Sunday (24), for the 19th round of the Brasileirão, defender Balbuena was hit by a bottle thrown from the stands. Mineirão. The incident was reported in the summary of the match by the referee Ramon Abatti Abel and the tendency is for the Rooster to respond in the Sports Court.

“As there was a throw of an object on the field, Atlético-MG, as principal, may be denounced based on article 213, item III, of the CBJD, which concerns failure to take measures capable of preventing and repressing the throw of objects in the field, with a forecast of a fine of one hundred reais to one hundred thousand reais. Also, under the terms of §1 of the same article, if the Prosecutor’s Office understands that the event was of high gravity, the complaint may eventually include the punishment of loss of field control from one to ten matches, which does not seem to be the case”, explains lawyer Carlos Henrique Ramos, a specialist in sports law.

“This is a classic case of object throwing, and probably the punishment will be based on article 213 of the CBJD and the only way for the club to avoid punishment is to prove the identification of the author of the throw and presentation of it to the police authority. Regarding the punishment , it could be argued that this is not a serious infraction and therefore only a fine should be imposed. However, even though it did not cause damage, the fact that a fan threw an object the size of a on the field without being identified is, per se, a serious fact that shows the inefficiency of security. In this way, it is possible that the penalty of loss of control of the field is also applied, distancing the team from its fans and also serving as a disciplinary element “, evaluates Vinicius Loureiro, a lawyer specialized in sports law and columnist for the Law in the Field.

Carlos Henrique Ramos reinforces that Atlético-MG can get rid of punishment if it identifies the fan who threw the object at the Corinthians player.

“From the defense point of view, the club, if it manages to identify the perpetrators, can exempt itself from responsibility by detaining and presenting those responsible to the police authority and registering a police report (§3)”, adds the lawyer.

Art. 213. Failure to take measures capable of preventing and repressing:

III – throwing objects on the field or place of the sporting event.

PENALTY: fine, from BRL 100.00 (one hundred reais) to BRL 100,000.00 (one hundred thousand reais).

§ 1 When the disorder, invasion or launch of an object is of high severity or causes damage to the progress of the sporting event, the practice entity may be punished with the loss of command of the field from one to ten matches, events or equivalent, when participating of the official competition.

§ 3 Proof of the identification and arrest of the perpetrators of the disorder, invasion or launch of objects, with presentation to the competent police authority and registration of a report contemporary to the event, exempts the entity from responsibility, and other means of proof sufficient to demonstrate the absence of liability.

“In the 41st minute of the second half, after a goal was scored by the visiting team, a plastic bottle containing a colorless liquid was thrown by the Atlético Mineiro fans towards the athletes of the visiting team who were celebrating the goal, reaching the Mr Fabian Cornelio Balbuena Gonzales, number 31”, says part of the summary.

Also according to the referee, a police report was registered, however, there was no identification of the person who threw the object.

“I inform you that a report was made, and it was sent by Pedro Magalhães, director of Atlético Mineiro, to the delegate of the match, Mr. Olavo Guilherme, where he sent it via whatsapp to arbitration. , added the document.

In an interview after the match, Balbuena condemned the attitude of the Atlético-MG fan, classifying the episode as “unpleasant”.

“The lineman on the side saw it, he told the referee. An attitude that doesn’t have to happen in football. Fans come to cheer for their team, it’s an unpleasant situation. Glad it didn’t hit too hard, but it hit the spot”, declared the defender.

With the comeback victory, Corinthians became the vice-leader of the Brasileirão with 35 points, four less than Palmeiras. Atlético-MG, on the other hand, remained with 32 points, in fourth place.

