Brazilians live for 7 years with depression, but it ends: ‘I feel free’ – 07/25/2022

At school, businesswoman Irina Rezende, 43, was the first to arrive and the last to leave. Yes, she was always a dedicated student, but the reasons went beyond the commitment to studies: with depression, she was ashamed to be seen by her colleagues.

Rezende had a happy childhood, as he likes to remember, but at 15 he didn’t have the strength to get out of bed. Without any disposition, he reached obesity and depression worsened. “I weighed 150 kg. I would go out and just for walking down the street I was insulted by people who didn’t know me, they were strong attacks for an already vulnerable teenager”, she recalls.

The parents noticed the girl’s total apathy and took her to a psychiatrist. The diagnosis of chronic depression, when the disease has frequent episodes, came years later. “There were times when I got better, but I was never able to wean myself off the medication or stop therapy.”

In 2016, 20 years after the onset of symptoms, Rezende recovered after furthering his studies in mental health and participating in mentorships against the disease. “It’s that thing, I started to study, read a lot, because I wanted to take care of this pain. I wasn’t born with depression, and I suddenly found myself diagnosed as a person who would never be able to get off medication”, she says.

According to a survey by the Ipsos Institute, carried out at the request of the pharmaceutical Janssen, the average experience of Brazilians with the disease is seven years and two months. The prolonged time is mainly due to the delay in seeking a diagnosis — about 39 months. According to experts consulted by the Live welleach depressive episode tends to last between one and two years after starting treatment.

Is depression curable?

In general, the “end” of depression considers the total or partial remission of symptoms, when the person is able to return to the previous emotional pattern.

“The concept of cure is quite different from the vast majority of medical illnesses, because in depression you don’t have exactly what caused it. We talk about cure when the causal agent has been eliminated, and remission when the person has no symptoms” , details psychiatrist Raphael Boechat Barros, professor at UnB (University of Brasília).

That is, even after overcoming the depressive moment, the person is susceptible to having new episodes.

“Depression is a disease that tends to be recurrent. Half of the people who have had a depressive episode will have the second, 75% who have had two will have the third and more than 90% of people may have the fourth”, describes the psychiatrist. Humberto Corrêa, professor at UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais).

Depressive crises tend to be recurrent, experts explain Image: iStock

Recovery is individual

The diagnosis of depression analyzes patients’ symptoms to understand whether or not they have the disease – such as loss of pleasure in activities, sadness, changes in sleep and appetite, reduced cognition and suicidal ideation. Treatment usually involves antidepressant medication plus therapy.

“When a person undergoes treatment with medication, what ends up happening is that they have no symptoms even while they are in the depressive episode. After the time in which that episode is expected to last, the doctor suspends the medication. If the patient continues well after that, it’s said to be ‘recovered'”, explains psychiatrist Amaury Cantilino, PhD from UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco).

In general, traditional antidepressants act to modulate neurotransmitters, chemicals that communicate between neurons. It is up to the psychiatrist to understand the deficiencies of each patient and prescribe the best medication for that type of depression.

Treatments focus on modulating neurotransmitters Image: iStock

In some cases, the disease can be resistant, when it does not improve even after the action of two drugs used for adequate time and doses. For these patients, intranasal esketamine is already in use in Brazil, an alternative medication applied only in clinics or specialized hospitals.

“We do not know from a neurobiological point of view the reason for the resistance, they are probably people with depressions with slightly different mechanisms and who respond better to other drugs”, says psychiatrist Humberto Corrêa.

Puzzle

Among experts, there is consensus that there is no recipe for overcoming depression. There is an understanding, however, that the disease is a kind of web, with several causes contributing to its development — whether environmental, genetic and even food.

When she started to wake up without so many latent symptoms of the disease, businesswoman Irina Rezende understood that she should change some habits to stay that way. “I started to walk, changed my diet, even restricted sugar, forced myself to take care of myself, because I was in the habit of not taking care of myself. I didn’t look at myself in the mirror, my mother would buy me clothes”, she says.

Deya started selling sweets to deal with depression and now has a bakery. Image: Personal archive

The understanding was similar for entrepreneur Andreia Maria Rodrigues, 32. Diagnosed in 2019, Deya, as she likes to be called, understood based on a lot of therapy and support from family and friends that depression, in her case, was driven by issues that they came from childhood and an inferiority complex that made her expect a lot from the next.

At the same company for seven years, the work was non-toxic. But the day to day, for some reason, didn’t fit him anymore. Deys attempted suicide, but with a young son, he realized she couldn’t leave him. With the help of professionals, he treated himself, understood the pain and discovered in his love for the bakery a foundation to follow.

I did treatments, managed to expose what I felt, went to a psychiatrist, took medicine. I looked for strength, I had some relapses, but I decided to make sweets and went out to sell them. Before, when I went to work, I would get up and come home crying. Now I feel free and I was finding myself, I was really discovering a new path.”

Physical exercise, food, self-care, support network and purpose. As much as the devices to deal with depression come up against their own emotional complexities, paying attention to some points can help create a sense of priority to deal with internal conflicts.

“Physical activity, for example, has neurobiological effects that have become important adjuvants in treatment. Nutritional components with excess fat and carbohydrates can contribute to the systemic inflammatory state promoted by depression. person something significant, what are the decisions that can bring them closer to their values”, says psychiatrist Amaury Canteen.

Combination of habits can help overcome the disease Image: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

How is life after depression?

Like Deya, Irina feels that life when recovering from the disease was a reunion, especially with her self-esteem and her desires. It was like learning to think and plan without fear of what would happen the next day, a month or a year from now.

“One very bad thing about depression is that you make plans, arrange things, but you don’t know how you’re going to feel. At that moment you’re fine, but the day comes, depression gets heavy and you don’t leave the house. to my graduation because I couldn’t get out of bed,” he recalls.

There is no way to predict whether the disease will return and what the businesswoman says is that she has learned to recognize feelings and try to manage them, dosing the time she allows herself to be sad for them. In seven years without new episodes, she remembers that at times she found herself in a state pre-depressive.

I’m not afraid of her coming back. I learned that I have some control. The other times, I said: ‘I’m better today’, but I thought that in the long term, no. He was hostage to depression. When I start to feel sadness, I don’t let that narrative go on. You know what to do to have strength, get back on track and not let it get worse.”

For some people, however, the period can be of great anguish due to the uncertainty of new crises. Therefore, even after overcoming the depressive period, the person can continue in therapy, mainly as an aid to control moments of stress, family conflicts and planning to resolve adversities.

“The suffering related to depression can be so intense that the person develops an exacerbated fear of relapse”, says Cantilino. “From this, you can avoid stressful situations and avoid challenges that are eventually necessary for personal fulfillment. , as it can end up walking away from a meaningful life.”

seek help

If you have suicidal thoughts, seek specialized help such as the CVV and Caps (Psychosocial Care Centers) in your city. O CVV it works 24 hours a day (including holidays) by phone 188, and also answers by email, chat and in person. There are more than 120 service stations throughout Brazil.