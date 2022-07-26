Brit has new plan to find 8,000 bitcoins in the trash, involving R$ 60 million and robot dogs

James Howells became a legend in the cryptocurrency world after tossing a hard drive (HD) with 8,000 bitcoins in the trash in 2013. Since then the Briton has been trying to convince the council of Newport to allow him to excavate the site where his treasure was. dumped.

In the latest update of this treasure hunt, Howells’ plans involve a sum of 60 million reais (R$ 11 million), artificial intelligence and even robot dogs from Boston Dynamics.

However, it is worth remembering that this is just the beginning of your journey. After all, your HD platter needs to be intact if the potential billionaire wants to have a good chance of recovering his bitcoin wallet.

What is James Howells Bitcoin address?

Although James Howells’ Twitter account seems like a desert, with little information beyond his support for a Bitcoin fork, it is possible to find a big clue as to what the address of his lost wallet is.

“Peer-to-peer electronic money, since #4334.”

This number refers to the block in which the Brit started his Bitcoin journey, on February 15, 2009. As the transactions are public, it is possible to see all the way to the first 50 bitcoins mined by Howells in block number 4334.

Three clicks later, we find that your wallet address is 198aMn6ZYAczwrE5NvNTUMyJ5qkfy4g3Hi and that it contains 8,000 BTC, currently equivalent to R$990 million, dormant since April of that year.

Savings thrown in the trash, literally

As can be seen, Howells amassed such a fortune when Bitcoin didn’t even have value. So he ended up throwing his hard drive in a drawer after disassembling his computer, not worrying that this was his only access to his coins.

Years later, in 2013, the Brit carelessly threw the hard drive in the trash while cleaning his office. However, with BTC now worth a few hundred dollars, he quickly realized the mistake he had made and has since been trying to get a permit to excavate the Newport landfill in the UK.

The hunt for dumped bitcoins

In an interview with Insider, published this Sunday (24), Howells revealed new plans to convince the city council to release the search, as well as the tools that will be used.

With an investment of BRL 60 million (US$ 11 million) from two venture capital firms, the Brit plans to use an artificial intelligence machine to scan the piles of garbage that will pass through the conveyor belt, as well as a group of people, to find the HD.

As this hard drive contains over BRL 1 billion worth of Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and other forks, it is natural to expect someone to want to steal it. Therefore, the Brit plans to use two robot dogs from Boston Dynamics, equipped with cameras, to patrol the site.

However, his new plan still depends on approval from the Newport City Council, which has been reluctant for years. In addition, it is estimated that the search may last up to three years after starting. On the bright side, it is possible that Bitcoin will appreciate in this period.

HD with 8,000 bitcoins may be damaged

If you find your HD with 8,000 bitcoins, James Howells will have a new problem ahead. The disk platter will need to be intact if he wants to have an 80-90% chance of getting his wallet back, otherwise his chances are slim to none.

Therefore, this is an extremely high risk for the two companies willing to invest BRL 60 million in this treasure hunt. In any case, the return looks encouraging. After all, Howells plans to give 30% of his bitcoins to these investors, equivalent to R$300 million.

In addition, another 1/3 will go to the recovery team and the British would only have 30% of their 8,000 bitcoins. The remaining amount would be distributed among all Newport residents, that is, about £50 (R$ 330) for each of the city’s 150,000 inhabitants.

Finally, the future of Briton James Howells remains in the hands of the county of Newport and, above all, luck. In any case, this story has two lessons: store your private keys well and don’t mix junk and junk mail.