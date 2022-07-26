Brittney Griner uses marijuana to treat injuries, defense says | nba

Brittney Griner’s defense team said she had used medical marijuana to relieve pain from injuries. Lawyers argue that the practice is common among elite athletes. The WNBA star has been stranded in Russia since February 17, when she was arrested for having vape cartridges and hash oil in her luggage. Medical marijuana is illegal in the country.

Brittney faces a possible sentence of up to ten years in prison. Amid the diplomatic crisis between Russia and the United States, the player’s case is surrounded by tension.

1 of 3 Brittney Griner in the dock, surrounded by bars — Photo: Reuters Brittney Griner in the dock, surrounded by bars – Photo: Reuters

A narcology specialist summoned by the defense was heard on Tuesday. He argued that medical marijuana is widely used to treat athletes. Often with fewer side effects than other pain relievers.

“With the prescription in place, Brittney may have used it for medical purposes but not recreational,” said Russian lawyer Maria Blagovolina.

Brittney listened to the lawyer and specialist’s pronouncement with the help of a translator. At the hearing, the player wore a sweatshirt with the phrase “Black Lives For Peace”, “Black Lives for Peace”, in free translation.

2 of 3 Brittney Griner arrives in court for hearing — Photo: Reuters Brittney Griner arrives in court for a hearing – Photo: Reuters

Both the NBA and the WNBA have at times reinforced that they are working together with the US government to expedite Griner’s return. The State Department also called it a “top priority,” although Brittney’s wife Cherelle Griner and other WNBA figures expect to see additional action to resolve the case.

On March 5, 2022, the Russian Federal Customs Department announced that in February it had detained a US athlete at Sheremetyevo airport, outside Moscow. She would be carrying a cannabis derivative in liquid form, authorized in almost all US territory, but banned in Russia. The athlete in question was Brittney Griner, star of the WNBA.

Griner has been in detention ever since and a criminal case has been opened for drug transport and international trafficking. According to the statement from the customs service, a criminal case was opened on the grounds of “large-scale transport of drugs”. The penalty for such cases can reach ten years in prison.

3 of 3 Brittney Griner WNBA USA — Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images Brittney Griner WNBA USA — Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Why was Griner in Russia?

Phoenix Mercury athlete Brittney – as well as other US athletes – often play in the Russian League in the months when the WNBA is on recess. Griner has defended local teams since 2015 and usually earns more than a million dollars a season, values ​​above what she receives in the American competition itself. Her last official game for Ekaterinburg was on January 29th.

In early July, BG pleaded guilty but denied that it was intentional. The statement came after the pivot wrote a letter to US President Joe Biden urging him to step up US efforts to get her back home.