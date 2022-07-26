Brother reports discussion and removal of ex-BBB 22

Lawyer Diogo Mussi, brother of Rodrigo Mussi, spoke again about the disagreement with the former participant of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) after staying by his side in a serious car accident, in March, and confirmed removal after lack of brother’s support in professional aspects. He also stated that he wants to contact his brother only when he wants to have a family relationship.

“Our relationship as a brother is a little strange. We were never close, very united, but we exchanged a lot of ideas. So, especially with Rodrigo, we always talked to talk about something and say something intimate”, he began. him, in an interview with the Link Podcast channel on Youtube.

I don’t think he’s changed much. [após o BBB], but he was always a determined guy about his life. The way we lived and grew up, we feel that we don’t have a back-up, a father and a mother to hold the scolding or where to go back. So he’s a guy who is very obsessed with winning… He always liked being famous and being in the media, but I don’t know if it was a dream.

The lawyer recalled that he had the chance to go to the game Rodrigo Mussi was in before the accident. However, due to a recent fight, he ended up leaving aside to be with his wife.

“When the accident happened, I had his power of attorney. On the day of the game, he called me and said I didn’t want to go: ‘my wife is pregnant and can have the baby at any time’… And I’m a real person, if I had a problem with you, I walk away,” he said.

A childhood friend of his was with him at the game and he called me: ‘Your brother had an accident. We were at the game and I took him to a girl’s house and he said he would leave later. Then we had no more contact’. I had contact with the driver who said he was in the HC, he was fine, but he broke his leg… Then, despair came over me. From then on, my life became hell. The first thing you learn is that in the ICU you live one minute at a time. It’s very distressing.

After the accident, Diogo Mussi intervened in the hospital’s communication so that he alone would be his brother’s spokesman to prevent photos and fake news about the former BBB’s health status from gaining prominence on the internet and social networks.

I preserved his image so much that no image of him was leaked. We got 24-hour security at the door of the infirmary, no fake news came out, nothing sensationalist came out. I understood that he was a public figure guy and I needed to keep him in the media. At first, I didn’t even give an interview, but I understood this game and started talking to keep it in the media.

lack of professional support

Asked about the posts that cite Rodrigo’s ‘ingratitude’, he initially denied having talked about his brother for not having mentioned him, but said it was a message for everything he had done to him in 2022 and highlighted that he decided to have a life. happy even having had a sad past like his brother.

“At no time did I say that Rodrigo, I didn’t mention it, people interpreted it. I talked about ingratitude and there they fished. Then he blocked me, but I had already blocked him because we had discussed it. As I told you, the relationship always it was difficult. Rodrigo always had difficulty relating, trusting, etc, and I came from the same place. I also have the same difficulties, but at some point in my life I turned the key and said: ‘my life will not be like this . I want to have my family,'” he declared.

At BBB, I did a lot for him and he knows it well. I took care of everything, including the accident. Nobody thought about paying his rent, the condominium, the electricity, the internet, knowing if his credit card was maxed out, if he had a balance. Who do you think fought with Globo to get an allowance later? A nice stipend for him to pay his medical expenses. It was me. ‘Oh, he did it for fame’, man, people don’t even know. Just pick up my cell phone to see how much press I turned down. A lot of Instagram advertising that appeared now I turned it down because I don’t know how to do it.

Diogo Mussi says he received criticism after the exposure of the disagreement with Rodrigo Mussi and claims that he only sought help from his brother and support to boost his business – and not receive easy money.

“I have a lot of desire [de ser influenciador]. Anyone who knows me deeply knows that my desire is to be a millionaire by working. I have a technology start up, I have my office that brings me sustenance and so on. When I understood the form of social networks, I made a box of questions there to play with the followers and such and I started to receive directs that I saw as an opportunity. I spoke to Viih Tube and she showed me her stuff and I got two things,” she reported.

I also talked to Rodrigo because I had asked for help with my office and start up, to help leverage and I offered division [dos lucros]. I asked before [do acidente] and then. Before he goes to BBB, he says: ‘I’m going to change our lives’.

The lawyer did not hide that he was hurt to see that Rodrigo Mussi preferred to repost a message from Eliezer, his ex-companion of “BBB 22”, and not one of his own.

“In “Mais Você” (TV Globo), the production asked me to make a video about him and send a message. Then, Eliezer also did it and he replied to Eliezer and not to mine and I hadn’t tagged him. I saw it, I said: ‘I’m going to delete it and post it again tagging him’. Then, he just likes and it’s things that upset me. It’s a family issue that the day he wants to undress and play the real thing, I I’m here. Who talks to me about fame, what am I going to do with fame? Fame pays a ticket? If it is, I want it because my work is calling me”, he said.

In addition to frustration at the lack of support, Diogo ‘fantasized’ that getting closer to Rodrigo could change history in family life. “What I want is a brother and an uncle for my son to give us a family we didn’t have”, he detailed.

Influencer chat was now 10, 15 days. We were already worn out. My wife used to say: ‘you’re going to break your face again’. I give a lot, I’m an empathetic guy, but I’m not Jesus Christ and I’ll expect something in return, reciprocity. I can’t relate to someone who isn’t reciprocal. Do you marry someone who doesn’t say he loves you?

“The issue for me is the relationship. I fantasized about some situations with me, Rafael, Rodrigo and my son, you know? I thought there could be a drastic change in his relationship with the family, in his relationship with us, and it didn’t happen. the same Rodrigo, only after the accident with negative reactions. I said: ‘well, if he doesn’t want to have a sibling relationship, at least professionally, but it was ‘not now’. So, man, keep going and good luck. for him to be a millionaire. When he wants to have an open relationship, be the brother, because it has to be two-way, I’m here”, he explained.

“He also posted saying that the fans do more for him than the family and it hit me. He knows how much I’ve done for him… It’s not fair to me when I’m getting canceled for him to drop it. He doesn’t know what I went through. You don’t know the heaven and hell I went through. I didn’t give my son the first baths. It wasn’t fair”, he continued.

He ended his demonstration about the ex-BBB saying that he is open to having a relationship only if it is genuine. “May he be well and live very healthy. May he allow himself to be happy. Sometimes we look at tomorrow and forget about today. What matters is the process. May he be happy and earn a lot of money. If he wants to to have a genuine sibling relationship, I’m here. If you don’t want to, that’s fine. Don’t look for me when you need to”, he concluded.