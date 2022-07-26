Businessmen and bankers adhere to the new open letter in defense of democracy

A varied group of businessmen adhered to a letter in a harsh tone in defense of Brazilian democracy and the electoral system. Created at the Faculty of Law of the University of São Paulo (USP), the manifesto has been circulating since last week and has gained significant signatures from the business and financial world. Among the signatories of the document are Roberto Setubal and Candido Bracher (Itaú Unibanco), industry representatives such as Walter Schalka (Suzano) and consumer goods companies such as Pedro Passos and Guilherme Leal (Natura).

The idea of ​​the organizers is to present a preview of signatures of the text of this Tuesday, 26th. They also adhered to the manifesto Eduardo Vassimon (Votorantim), Horacio Lafer Piva (Klabin), Pedro Malan (former Minister of Finance of the Fernando Henrique Cardoso government), economist Jose Roberto Mendonca de Barros and the filmmaker João Moreira Salles.

Continues after advertising

Continues after advertising

according to Estadão showed last Wednesday, businessmen and jurists have articulated to join forces around a mobilization that will culminate in an act on August 11, in the arcades of Largo de São Francisco, in downtown São Paulo. The main agenda will be in defense of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and Brazilian democracy. The date marks the commemoration of the foundation of the first two legal courses in the country, created in 1827, by means of a decree of d. Pedro I. The USP unit is one of them.

Fiesp’s headquarters, on Avenida Paulista

Bolsonaro’s controversial meeting with ambassadors from several countries, in which the President of the Republic questioned the credibility of electronic voting machines, boosted the pro-electoral system movement, despite the difficulty in creating a consensus between businessmen of different political leanings. The current manifesto is inspired by the Letter to Brazilians of 1977 – a text of repudiation of the military regime, written by the jurist Goffredo Silva Telles, and also read at the faculty of Largo de São Francisco.

The current text, which has gained support from the business community, does not expressly mention President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), but states that the country is “going through a moment of immense danger to democratic normality, a risk to the institutions of the Republic and insinuations of contempt for the result. of the elections”. Citing “authoritarian rants” that jeopardized US democracy, the letter says: “There, attempts to destabilize democracy and the people’s confidence in the fairness of elections have not been successful, nor will they be successful here.”

“Our elections with the electronic counting process have served as an example in the world. We had several alternations of power regarding the results of the polls and the republican transition of government. The electronic voting machines proved to be safe and reliable, as well as the Electoral Justice”, says the letter. “In today’s Brazil, there is no more room for authoritarian setbacks. Dictatorship and torture belong to the past. The solution to the immense challenges facing Brazilian society necessarily involves respect for the results of the elections.”

So far, 3,000 people have signed up to the document. The organizers of the manifest hope that this gathering of important economic actors will encourage other figures representing the Brazilian business community to join the movement. One of the articulators of the letter is the former Minister of Justice Miguel Reale Junior. He is also a senior professor of Criminal Law at USP.

Two acts are scheduled to be held on the morning of the 11th, both at the Faculty of Law. The first, with business and civil society entities, should take place in the institution’s Salão Nobre. The Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp) is leading the contact with productive and business entities that accept to participate in the event. Civil society organizations, such as the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), will also participate. The disclosure text for this meeting is still being prepared, as it depends on an agreement between entities in which the political position is sensitive.

The second act will have the reading of the letter, which will be made by the ex-minister of the Federal Supreme Court, Celso de Mello. In addition to Celso, other former ministers of the Court signed the document, such as Sepúlveda Pertence, Carlos Ayres Britto, Carlos Velloso and Eros Grau. The former governor of Espírito Santo, Paulo Hartung, and the former president of the Central Bank Arminius Fraga are among the signatories, in addition to artists, such as Chico Buarque and the actress Alessandra Negrini.

Among lawyers who have already signed the manifesto are Celso Antônio Bandeira de Mello, Alberto Toron, Pedro Serrano, Sérgio Renault and Pierpaolo Bottini. O Prerogatives Groupwhich concentrates criminal lawyers and has held events in support of former President Lula, has helped to build adhesion to the new Charter for Brazilians.

Most businessmen are in the “anti” groups, either against the election of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) or Jair Bolsonaro (PR). In this way, there was a widespread fear among certain executives – especially those who tend to support Bolsonaro – that, by signing a letter of support for democracy, they would be signing a certificate of support for Lula live. According to this source, there is a “multiplicity of positions” among entrepreneurs, more or less as in the Brazilian population in general.

Two other well-defined groups would be those who have the vote crystallized in Lula or Bolsonaro and the group that wants, at all costs, to avoid polarization. However, at this point, the consensus that a third way will emerge is considered very unlikely among the productive sector.

Read the full letter, released by the USP Law School:

Letter to Brazilians in defense of the Democratic Rule of Law

In August 1977, amidst the celebrations of the sesquicentennial of the foundation of legal courses in the country, professor Goffredo da Silva Telles Junior, master of all of us, in the free territory of Largo de São Francisco, read the Letter to Brazilians, in which he denounced the illegitimacy of the then military government and the state of exception in which we lived. It also called for the re-establishment of the rule of law and the convening of a National Constituent Assembly. The seed planted bore fruit. Brazil overcame the military dictatorship. The National Constituent Assembly rescued the legitimacy of our institutions, reestablishing the Democratic Rule of Law with the prevalence of respect for fundamental rights. We have the powers of the Republic, the Executive, the Legislative and the Judiciary, all independent, autonomous and committed to respecting and ensuring compliance with the greater pact, the Federal Constitution. Under the guise of the Federal Constitution of 1988, about to complete its 34th anniversary, we went through free and periodic elections, in which the political debate on projects for the country was always democratic, with the final decision being left to popular sovereignty. Goffredo’s lesson is embodied in our Constitution: “All power emanates from the people, who exercise it through their elected representatives or directly, under the terms of this Constitution”.

Our elections with the electronic counting process have served as an example in the world. We had several alternations of power regarding the results of the polls and the republican transition of government. Electronic voting machines proved to be safe and reliable, as well as the Electoral Justice. Our democracy has grown and matured, but much remains to be done. We live in a country of profound social inequalities, with shortages in essential public services, such as health, education, housing and public security. We have a long way to go in developing our economic potential in a sustainable way. The State is inefficient in the face of its numerous challenges. Demands for greater respect and equality of conditions in terms of race, gender and sexual orientation are still far from being fully met. In the coming days, in the midst of these challenges, we will have the beginning of the electoral campaign to renew the mandates of state and federal legislatures and executives. At this moment, we should have the apex of democracy with the dispute between the various political projects aimed at convincing the electorate of the best proposal for the country’s direction in the coming years. Instead of a civic party, we are going through a moment of immense danger to democratic normality, risk to the institutions of the Republic and insinuations of contempt for the results of the elections. Groundless attacks unaccompanied by evidence question the smoothness of the electoral process and the democratic rule of law so hard won by Brazilian society. Threats to other powers and sectors of civil society and the incitement to violence and the breakdown of the constitutional order are intolerable. We have recently witnessed authoritarian rants that have jeopardized secular American democracy. There, the attempts to destabilize democracy and the people’s confidence in the fairness of the elections were not successful, nor will they be successful here. Our civic conscience is much greater than the opponents of democracy imagine. We know how to put aside minor differences in favor of something much bigger, the defense of the democratic order.

Imbued with the civic spirit that supported the Letter to Brazilians of 1977 and gathered in the same free territory of Largo de São Francisco, regardless of the electoral or partisan preference of each one, we call on Brazilian women and men to remain alert in the defense of democracy and respect to the results of the elections. In today’s Brazil there is no more room for authoritarian setbacks. Dictatorship and torture belong to the past. The solution to the immense challenges facing Brazilian society necessarily involves respect for the results of the elections. In a civic vigil against attempts at ruptures, we cry out in unison: Democratic State of Law Always!