Businessmen and bankers adhere to the new open letter of support for the polls

A group of businessmen adhered to a letter in defense of Brazilian democracy and the electoral system this Monday, 25th. The manifesto, created at the University of São Paulo Law School, gained strong signatures in the business and financial world.

Among the names to sign the text are Roberto Setubal and Cândido Bracher (Itaú Unibanco), industry representatives such as Walter Schalka (Suzano) and those responsible for consumer goods companies such as Pedro Passos and Guilherme Leal (Natura).

Eduardo Vassimon (Votorantim), Horácio Lafer Piva (Klabin), Pedro Malan (former Minister of Finance of the Fernando Henrique Cardoso government), economist José Roberto Mendonça de Barros and filmmaker João Moreira Salles also signed the letter.

The “Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic State of Law” will be launched at the college on August 11, at Pátio das Arcadas.

“Our elections with the electronic counting process have served as an example in the world. We had several alternations of power regarding the results of the polls and the republican transition of government. Electronic voting machines proved to be safe and reliable, as well as the Electoral Justice. Our democracy has grown and matured, but much remains to be done”, reads an excerpt from the letter.

Instead of a civic celebration, the signatories continue, “we are going through a moment of immense danger to democratic normality, a risk to the institutions of the Republic and insinuations of contempt for the results of the elections”.

“Unfounded attacks unaccompanied by evidence question the fairness of the electoral process and the democratic rule of law so hard won by Brazilian society. Threats to other powers and sectors of civil society and the incitement to violence and the rupture of the constitutional order are intolerable”, they add, also mentioning the attack by right-wing extremists against the seat of the Legislature in the United States, at the beginning of last year.

“There, the attempts to destabilize democracy and the people’s confidence in the fairness of the elections were not successful, nor will they be successful here. Our civic conscience is much greater than the opponents of democracy imagine. We know how to put aside minor differences in favor of something much bigger, the defense of the democratic order.”

The letter gains traction days after President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) gathered ambassadors in Brasília to repeat fake news on electronic voting machines and attacking the Electoral Court. Defense Minister General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira was present.

