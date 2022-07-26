C6 Bank falls and generates failures in Pix, card and investments

Customers of the digital bank C6 Bank are facing difficulties in carrying out their transactions through the company’s application. Know more.

Since the beginning of last night (25), customers of the digital bank C6 Bank are facing difficulties in carrying out their transactions through the company’s application. Thus, there are many reports on the internet about the failure, with users claiming that they are not even able to make a Pix or pay for purchases through debit.

Downdetector, a real-time service situation monitoring platform, recorded several complaints regarding various problems presented by C6 Bank, the main ones being debit and credit card down, not being able to make transactions via Pix, not being able to investing in the stock market and investments, which disappeared.

On Twitter, since yesterday, there have been several complaints from users, even citing the shame they are experiencing in establishments, as they cannot pay.

Will the guys from @C6Bank do you already know that the card is not working? I needed to buy something urgent, I couldn’t, neither with credit nor debit, oh, what a boring situation, — Brubs (@BrunaSantosNa) July 25, 2022

Positioning the C6 Bank

However, C6 Bank has not yet made an official statement, it is only responding punctually to users on the social network, stating that it will help the user through the Direct Message (DM) provided by Twitter for private conversations. In addition, it has been sending emails to customers who have been trying to make transfers via Pix without success.

Second time in the same month

On the 13th of this month, C6 customers had already reported problems with the digital bank, stating that the option to use Pix was gone from the app and others reported that the transaction was not being completed.

C6 Bank leads the ranking of complaints

C6 Bank ranked first in the Central Bank’s complaints ranking in the first quarter of 2022. BTG Pactual/Banco PAN and Inter appear soon after on the list. Thus, the list that was released last Thursday (21) by the monetary authority, takes into account the 15 largest banks, finance companies and payment institutions.

Thus, it is the second time that C6 Bank leads the ranking, as it had already been in first in the fourth quarter of last year. This time, the digital bank had a complaint rate of 77.99, with 1,265 valid records.

