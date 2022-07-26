Caixa president on Flamengo stadium: ‘Let’s speed up’

Flamengo’s idea of ​​having its own stadium seems to be getting off the ground. In an interview during the program Direto ao Ponto, from Young panCaixa Econômica Federal president Daniella Marques revealed that she has been advancing in conversations with the red-black president Rodolfo Landim, with the aim of building the new Mais Querido arena.

”About the Flamengo stadium, I am receiving messages from flamenguists. Today I even had a conversation this morning with the president (Rodolfo Landim) about the subject. Flamengo wants to build a stadium in the Gasómetro region of Porto Maravilha. Caixa administers and manages a real estate fund that owns that land. Flamengo is interested in carrying out a real estate transaction so that we can sell the land for them and they build a stadium,” said Daniella.

In addition, the representative revealed that she asked Landim for studies on the feasibility of the project. Finally, she added that the desire is to advance more and more in the negotiations. The behind-the-scenes movement is for the stadium to serve 60,000 to 70,000 fans and be inspired by the model of Borussia Dortmund, from Germany.

”I asked for the studies in the conversation I had with the president (Rodolfo Landim) about it. I asked for technical and financial feasibility studies within the bank’s governance. The bank has acted as manager of this fund that is in Porto Maravilha. In all the revitalization projects in that region in Rio de Janeiro, there is great engagement and interest on the part of the bank. So, the feasibility studies have already been requested, we will accelerate. There’s another land nearby too that looks like it belongs to the military. I received, along with my other vice presidents, the president of Flamengo and some advisors last week. But, we have to see the technical and financial feasibility,” he concluded.

Bolsonaro said he “will serve Flamengo”

“We are dealing with this matter. I called just now the command of the Brazilian army, which is next to the Gasómetro. If that’s the case, get in the package, let’s serve Flamengo,” Bolsonaro said during the Global Agribusiness Forum 2022.

