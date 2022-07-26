Camaçari will produce the ‘fuel of the future’

More than four decades ago, when the plant for the Camaçari Industrial Complex was defined, which at the time was still just petrochemicals, it was decided to name the streets of the place with the names of elements from the periodic table. As fate would have it, one of them was called Hidrogênio and it is precisely there where the first commercial green hydrogen plant in Brazil and the largest of its kind in the world will be installed.

Responsible for the project, Unigel officially announces today the investment of US$ 120 million – approximately R$ 650 million – to produce the “fuel of the future” on a commercial scale for the first time in the country, starting in December 2023. Initially, the company unit will have the capacity to produce 10 thousand tons of green hydrogen per year and 60 thousand tons/year of green ammonia.

The new factory should stimulate the local economy, generating at least 500 direct and indirect jobs. In the second phase of the project, scheduled to go into operation by 2025, the company should quadruple its production capacity.

The production of green hydrogen and ammonia is already an offshoot of other actions that Unigel has taken, such as the partnership for the production of wind energy, worth more than R$ 1 billion, with Casa dos Ventos. “Unigel is focused on investments that allow the decarbonization of its operations and also contributing with solutions for the industry”, declares Roberto Noronha Santos, CEO of Unigel.

In addition to fueling the dreams of a carbon-free energy source, the production of green hydrogen and its conversion to green ammonia represents the horizon of a more sustainable agricultural production, with the so-called green fertilizers.

Roberto Noronha Santos highlighted, during a conversation with a small group of Brazilian and foreign journalists yesterday in Camaçari, that the company is ahead of its competitors in two years thanks to the structure it already has in Bahia. “Camaçari has a lot of our investments. It is the only place where we have all our product lines,” he highlights. He took the opportunity to remember another investment by the company that is underway in the pole, of R$ 500 million for the production of sulfuric acid.

Company is one of the few with a port terminal and ammonia storage structure (Donaldson Gomes) Unigel has been present in Brazil since 1966 (Disclosure) Unigel has been present in Bahia since 1966 (Disclosure)

“This here is the largest petrochemical complex in Brazil. Right here we already have enough demand to finance the factory”, he says. “What led us to choose the location is that we already have the structure ready to convert hydrogen into green ammonia. It already has an ammonia terminal at the Port of Aratu, ammonia tanks, an ammonia plant”, he says. Therefore, all other announced projects are planned for the years 2025 and 2026, he adds.

Luiz Felipe Fustaino, executive director of Unigel, recalled that in recent years several projects were announced for the production of green hydrogen, but none on a commercial scale, he ponders. “We expect to have the plant ready by the end of 2023 and then we will have the largest hydrogen and green ammonia plant in the world, focusing on Brazilian customers who are looking for decarbonization alternatives,” he added.

He also highlighted that all policies that have been adopted by the productive sector to stop burning fossil fuels in their production structures and NET zero (commitment to zero greenhouse gas emissions) involve the use of hydrogen.

“We are in a climate emergency and the world has defined hydrogen as the main vehicle for decarbonization. Because? You he has a perfect circle. The challenge lies in the electrolysis process, but Brazil has sun, wind and water to produce renewable energy,” she says.

For the product to be considered green, all the energy used in the transformation process must be renewable, in addition to being a new offer. In other words, it is necessary to expand the supply of electricity from a renewable matrix to consider the green project. In this first phase of the project, Unigel contracted the electricity that will be used from Casa dos Ventos, which is building a new wind farm to supply the 60MW that will be used by the company. The three standard 20 MW electrolysers will be installed by thyssenkrupp nucera.

“Bahia is full of wind farms and electricity farms,” says Roberto Noronha Santos.

Noronha dos Santos explains that the cost of the product is a little higher than that of the so-called gray hydrogen, which is produced from fossil fuels. But his expectation is that the call for decarbonization will make up for that. “Today the cost is a little higher than that of traditional ammonia, but the idea is to have a premium product, which is not even optional. Companies already demand this, society demands it. The chemical sector seeks carbon neutrality. There are already protocols,” he recalls.

The laying of the cornerstone of the new factory today in Camaçari will count on the participation of political leaders from the federal and state governments, in addition to businessmen from all over the country. “Throughout our nearly 60-year history, we have developed technologies and invested to meet industrial and agribusiness demands. With this project, Unigel takes another important step towards the decarbonization of various sectors, contributing substantially to combating climate change on the planet”, says Henri Slezynger, founder and chairman of the Board of Directors of Unigel.

“The Unigel project is the first of its kind in Brazil and reinforces the pioneering spirit and entrepreneurship of this one of the largest chemical companies in the country. We are very proud and honored to enter into this new partnership and share the experience and unrivaled supply capacity we have gained over six decades developing our electrolysis technology.”