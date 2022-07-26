Camilla de Lucas talks about the delay in building her own house, reports difficulty and vents: “It’s discouraging”

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 4 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Camilla de Lucas talks about the delay in building her own house, reports difficulty and vents: “It’s discouraging” 1 Views

Entertainment

But, despite the outburst, the influencer continued to encourage her followers to conquer what is the dream of a large part of the Brazilian population.

Thais Fonseca

Per Thais Fonseca

Camilla de Lucas talks about the delay in building her own house and reports difficulty. Image: Reproduction/Official Instagram of the ex-BBB.
Camilla de Lucas talks about the delay in building her own house and reports difficulty. Image: Reproduction/Official Instagram of the ex-BBB.
Thais Fonseca

Former BBB Camilla de Lucas, runner-up in “BBB 21”, made an emotional outburst to her followers on social media this Monday (25th) and reported the delay in completing her own home. The influencer started the project a few months ago and has been sharing with her fans the entire process and work progress. She used her official Instagram account, where she also receives reports from netizens who experience the same situation.

Camilla talked about how discouraging it is not to see the work completed. But, despite the outburst, the influencer continued to encourage her followers to conquer what is the dream of a large part of the Brazilian population. On the platform, she published a video showing the details of the work and exposed the joy of seeing the construction of the project.

“I receive several messages by direct from people saying they have the dream of finishing their work and they are having a hard time because of the price of things. Really, it’s disheartening. People work so hard and have to pay so much with a lot of humiliation. Don’t be discouraged! I’m sure you’ll accomplish what you want, no matter how long it takes.”said Camilla in the publication’s caption.

And he continued with his word of encouragement: “Also, don’t do anything in the time of what your family or friend wants. Everyone has their time! I see a lot of people getting into debt to please others who don’t stop charging their own house. Only go in your time and your time will come!”concluded the former BBB, who, despite the outburst, showed great joy in seeing the dream being built.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

“To say that kind of thing…”; After Deborah Secco’s controversial statement, the actress’ ex is sincere and rebuts the statement

Entertainment The ex of the actress did not shut up and opined about the controversial …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved