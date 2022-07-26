Can I pay boletos using the Nubank credit card?

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Woman loses labor lawsuit by dancing on TikTok

Technological advances are responsible for many changes in people’s routine, especially in activities involving banking operations. As one of the most used digital banks today, Nubank is always offering modern services that provide several possibilities, including the payment of boletos.

Roxinho customers do not have to face queues or leave the house to pay their tickets. It is possible to carry out this operation by mobile phone and safely, and can even pay the bill in installments with the fintech credit card.

The intention is for users to concentrate expenses on their credit card bill. This way, it is easier to keep track of monthly expenses and be able to make decisions that involve the use of money.

Pay slips using Nubank credit card

Nubank customers can pay the slips with their credit card through the bank’s application, available for Android and iOS. In addition, people can pay the invoice amount in installments with a lower interest rate than that applied by other financial institutions.

To pay boletos using the Nubank credit card, just open the bank application, click on “Pay” and then on “Pay boletos”. You can scan the physical charge or enter the barcode.

Will working hours be reduced in Brazil?

Finally, after the payment slip has been scanned or the barcode has been typed, it is necessary to go to “Choose payment method”, select the “Credit card” option and choose the number of installments desired.

Through the Nubank application, roxinho customers can take out a personal loan with a term of up to 90 days for payment of the first installment. This type of credit is full of special conditions and may interest many users, who are looking for a loan to invest in their academic and professional career, for example.

In addition to the user being able to pay the first installment within 90 days, Nubank allows the customer to pay the debt in installments and settle the debt within 24 months. In the digital bank application, the person can choose the best payment date and number of installments.

Choosing to take out a loan involves payment, interest, insurance, taxes, IOF and other expenses that must be described in the contract. It is worth remembering that, in the case of purple, the loan application is made 100% online. See below the step-by-step guide to apply for a Nubank loan.

Open the Nubank app;

Click on the “Loan” tab;

Select the option “Simulate Loan”;

Inform the reason for making the loan;

Set the mode;

Enter the desired value;

Choose the number of installments;

Set the best payment date (with a grace period of up to 90 days);

See the conditions offered;

Complete the operation.

The customer must pay the loan installments by depositing the amount in the account until the due date. In case of delay, a fixed fine of 2% is charged, in addition to interest.

Nubank launches new silver card: how does it work?

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Miguel Lagoa / Shutterstock.com