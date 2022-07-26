Canadian Police Report 3 Killed, Including Gunman, in Shooting Attack | World

Three people, including the alleged shooter, were killed in a series of shootings early Monday morning in the Canadian province of British Columbia, police said.

Authorities had already issued an emergency alert for shootings in the city of Langley and urged residents to be on alert and move away from the incident area.

“We are actively investigating a series of shootings that left two people dead, one person in critical condition and the other with serious injuries,” said Chief Superintendent Ghalib Bhayani of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s regional force.

“At this time, we do not know the motive behind this deadly incident, nor if there was any relationship between the dead suspect and the victims.”

A witness saw two black SUVs, similar to those used by police emergency teams, in a ditch near one of the shooting sites. One of the vehicles had bullet holes in the windshield.

Police in Langley, a suburb of Vancouver, said they responded to “multiple reports of gunshots fired with multiple victims and several different scenes throughout urban Langley, and one scene in Langley Township”, and urged the public to stay away from several areas, including a casino parking lot and a bus stop.

In an alert sent to the phones of British Columbia residents, police said the shootings involved “transient casualties”. The alert said the suspect was described as a white man in coveralls and a camouflage shirt.

“During interaction with the suspect, police fired, hitting the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene,” police said in a statement.

Shooting attacks are much less common in Canada than in the United States. Canada has stricter gun laws than its neighbor, although Canadians can own firearms as long as they have a license.