Car explodes at gas station in the North Zone of Rio | Rio de Janeiro

A car that was filling the tank with CNG at a gas station on Rua Vinte e Quatro de Maio, in São Francisco Xavier, in the North Zone of Rio, exploded this Tuesday morning (26).
Firefighters were called at 9:44 am. At least two people were injured. A man was taken to the Salgado Filho Municipal Hospital, in Méier, in the North Zone. And a woman was rescued to the Souza Aguiar Municipal Hospital, in the Center.
The victims were outside the vehicle at the time of the explosion. Mário Magalhães da Penha, 67, in serious condition, was undergoing surgery at around 11:45 am.
The woman has not yet been identified and there is still no information about her condition.
Car exploded while refueling at a gas station in the North Zone of Rio — Photo: Luiz Antônio Bizarro / personal archive
The car was destroyed, as well as the cover over the gas station’s fuel pumps. No attendants were injured. They said the explosion was in the vehicle’s gas cylinder, which was in disrepair, rusted.
One lane of the two lanes of the road was closed for firefighters to work at the scene. But by 11 am, it was already released. Traffic remains slow in the region, according to the Rio Operations Center.
Inspectors from the city hall, from the Naturgy gas company – which turned off the gas supply to the station – and from the State Institute for the Environment (Inea) are on site.