Carlos Miguel reveals backstage of conversation with Cssio before debut at Corinthians

The victory of Corinthians in a comeback, by 2 to 1, against Atlético-MG, for the Brasileirão, marked a special night for the goalkeeper Carlos Miguel. The athlete made his debut for Timão and, after the confrontation, revealed the backstage of a conversation with the idol Cássio.

In an interview in the mixed zone of Mineirão, Carlos Miguel said that Gigante talked to him before the debut, but that he was also surprised by a message after the match. Cássio stayed in São Paulo and watched his partner’s debut on television.

“We talked before, last night we also talked and this morning we talked a lot. Now, there, he sent me a message, congratulating me, told me to enjoy the day and relax. He told me a lot to go safe, to do what I always train in my day-to-day work. He said to go safe that everything would work out and, in the end, thank God, it did”, said Carlos Miguel.

The rookie of the night also highlighted the support given to him by the rest of the Corinthians cast. The player pointed out that the alvinegro group was fundamental to improve their coexistence in São Paulo and said that he almost cried with affection after the victory.

“I play a lot with people, I was a very closed kid, from the countryside, I was always very closed and thank God, nowadays and with everyone I managed to improve. Thank you so much, not even I expected the affection of all of them like this. I almost cried there on the way out of the field, but you have to be strong, because there’s still a lot to do”, said the goalkeeper.

Carlos Miguel arrived at Corinthians in August 2021. The 23-year-old player had not yet had the opportunity to debut for the Parque São Jorge club until last weekend. The athlete replaced Cássio, who was out of the match due to low back pain. Carlos has a bond with Timão until December 2023.

