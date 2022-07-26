Carlos Miguel thanks Vtor Pereira for the trust and support of the crowd after his debut for Corinthians

Carlos Miguel made his first game with the Corinthians shirt on Sunday night, in a 2-1 victory against Atlético Mineiro. After the duel, the goalkeeper spoke about the confidence given by Vítor Pereira and how it was, right on his debut, to see the team come out behind on the scoreboard right at the beginning of the game.

“I really appreciate the work with Marcelo (goalkeeper coach), as the whole commission does for us, he did it for me. The mister also had confidence in me, he put me to play in an important match that was today, against Galo. And he knew that I was ready, safe, to be able to play the game and make a great result. I don’t know my size yet, I know what I have to do. I have to work hard to reach my dream”, began the athlete in the mixed zone of Mineirão.

Timão left behind the score after just nine minutes, with a goal from Keno, in an indefensible shot for the Corinthians goalkeeper. Carlos Miguel talked about how it felt to be leaked early in the match and said he kept his head high.

“It was a ball he hit, all to his credit. Sometimes we have to know how to congratulate the opponent, as he scored the goal, well placed, in the drawer as he did. It was in the first minutes of the game, there was a lot of game ahead and soon I got up and started telling everyone that I had a lot ahead of me. We managed to turn around and leave with the victory of this game”, he concluded.

Carlos Miguel arrived at Corinthians in August 2021. Since then, the 23-year-old has never played with the Timão shirt. The archer made his debut due to an injury to Cassio. The Corinthians idol felt pain in his lower back and was spared in the duel against Atlético Mineiro.

The next appointment of the alvinegra team is next Wednesday, against Atlético Goianiense, for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, at 21:30.

See more at: Carlos Miguel, Corinthians x Atltico-MG and Campeonato Brasileiro.