Cataguases records the first case of smallpox in monkeys

The Municipal Health Department of Cataguases released a statement on social media on the morning of Monday, July 25, confirming the first case of monkeypox in the municipality. On the 20th, that body made public that a man aged between 30 and 40 was suspected of having contracted the disease, and material was collected for exams and sent to FUNED – Fundação Ezequiel Dias – in Belo Horizonte. This Monday, Funed released the result confirming the positive diagnosis for monkeypox.

According to the Municipal Health Department, the patient was informed about the results of the exams. He is doing well with a stable health condition and being monitored by technicians from the Epidemiological Surveillance and Family Health Strategy. That Secretariat added that the patient in question was in a city where the transmission of the disease occurs from person to person.

In the beginning of this afternoon, the municipal secretary of Health, Vinícius Franzoni, sent to Marcelo Lopes’ website a Note on Monkey Smallpox, with basic information about it. The objective at this first moment, he said, “is to educate the population about what the disease is and how to protect themselves,” he said.

MONKEYPOX NOTE

Monkeypox is a zoonotic viral disease caused by the Monkeypox virus. The first human case of the disease was recorded in 1970. The first confirmation of the current outbreak took place on May 12, 2022. In Brazil, 813 cases have been recorded, 42 of which in the state of Minas Gerais.

STREAMING

Transmission occurs through contact with animals, humans or contaminated surfaces, respiratory secretions, blood or fluids and particles from the lesions.

The incubation period is typically 6 to 16 days, but can be as long as 21 days. The route of sexual transmission is being investigated.

SYMPTOMS

The initial picture is flu-like symptoms such as fever, malaise and sore throat. With an increase in temperature, lymphadenopathy (swollen lymph nodes) appears. The skin rash usually develops on the face and then spreads to other parts of the body, including the genitals. The skin lesions go through different stages (macules, papules, vesicles and pustules) that progress simultaneously, before finally forming a crust, which then falls off. When the crust disappears, the person stops infecting others.

TREATMENT

Monkeypox treatment is based on supportive measures aimed at relieving symptoms (pain and itching), preventing and treating complications. Among the complications, secondary bacterial infection of the lesions may occur. The vast majority of cases have a good evolution and are not serious.

PREVENTION MEASURES

To protect yourself from the disease, it is recommended to isolate suspected and confirmed cases, as well as their respective contacts, physical distancing, regular hand hygiene with soap and water or 70% alcohol and use of masks that properly cover the face. mouth and nose.

In case of suspicion of the disease, look for a health unit immediately.

VACCINATION

The Ministry of Health said that negotiations for the purchase of the vaccine against monkeypox are being carried out globally with the manufacturer to expand access to the immunizer. However, WHO informs that mass vaccination is not indicated in non-endemic countries, such as Brazil. The recommendation is that health professionals at high risk of exposure to the virus and people who have had contact with suspected cases are immunized.

photo: Reuters