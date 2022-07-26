CBF admits unacceptable refereeing errors

The chairman of the arbitration commission, Wilson Seneme, admitted the existence of “unacceptable” errors, in his words, during the first round of the Brasileirão and in the Copa do Brasil. The mea culpa took place during a meeting with the Serie A and B clubs, at the CBF headquarters. Today’s meeting (26) takes place as a milestone after the conclusion of the half of the championship, at a time of a lot of complaints against field decisions and the video referee.

Some of the recent mistakes, for example, were in Palmeiras x São Paulo, which had no offside line drawn in the penalty kick for São Paulo, and a mistaken marking of the line in Ituano x Cruzeiro, in Series B, to name a few.

Seneme’s speech has as its starting point the period in which he worked on the Conmebol arbitration commission. The official referred to some officials who were in the auditorium and, as they participated in continental tournaments, they were able to measure the alleged evolution of South American referees.

“The reference when I came to CBF, accepting the invitation, was a great challenge to try to reproduce the same management model in Brazil. It was not a success made overnight, overnight. Mistakes occurred. absurd, yes. Many that occur are even unacceptable for you, for us and for football. At Conmebol, this period served as a watershed. This meeting of ours here I hope and aim to be a watershed also for Brazilian arbitration. The mistakes that occurred in the first round, some are of interpretation, which, with the arbitrators away or not, can occur. Others are unacceptable and have to serve as a watershed”, said Seneme.

Seneme brought to the clubs details of some measures foreseen in the action plan presented internally when the current composition of the arbitration commission was assembled. According to him, there will be an interseason of arbitration, between August 1 and 5, bringing together 95 arbitrators.

To address some recent complaints from clubs, Seneme promised a more organized deadline for publishing audio and video of key VAR checks and reviews. For Serie A games, up to 24 hours after departure. In Serie B, 48 hours. The CBF arbitration commission will formalize the creation of a framework called VAR-CBF, with 128 approved referees.

Presidents of the main clubs in Brazil attended the meeting, including Sérgio Coelho, from Atlético-MG, Leila Pereira, from Palmeiras, and Rodolfo Landim, from Flamengo. Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of CBF, opened the meeting and repeated a speech that it is necessary, yes, to make demands on the referees so that there is an improvement in their performance.

“But we make it clear that there is no premeditation in mistakes or partiality in the arbitration treatment”, he pondered.