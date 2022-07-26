CBF refereeing head admits ‘unacceptable’ errors by referees

photo: Alex Ramos/CBF Wilson Seneme and Ednaldo Rodrigues talk at the Casa do Futebol Brasileiro The president of the CBF arbitration commission, Wilson Seneme, admitted the existence of “unacceptable” errors during the first round of the Brazilian Championship and the Copa do Brasil. After meeting with the clubs, this Tuesday (26), in Rio de Janeiro, the manager said that the result of his management model will come with time, as happened at Conmebol, according to him.

“The objective of this meeting of collective development. We look for elements of analysis to grow, to not be a repetitive work of what didn’t work, to be something different”, he said.

“This meeting of ours here, I hope and aim to be a watershed event for Brazilian refereeing as well. are part of the game. Others are unacceptable and have to serve as a watershed. I assume that and remind the referees that we are at a watershed”, he added.

The official cited changes in the management of the CBF’s arbitration department. “The changes we made: ten people left and ten people came in. This was because of a diagnosis.”

Seneme recalled his work at Conmebol and highlighted that it will take time to consolidate the changes.

“The reference when I came to CBF, accepting the invitation of a consolidated work at Conmebol, was a great challenge to try to reproduce the same management model in Brazil. The other one. In the first years of Conmebol, there were absurd mistakes, yes. Many that occur are even unacceptable for you, for us and for football. At Conmebol, this period served as a watershed”.