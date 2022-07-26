CBF releases VAR audio in Avaí’s disallowed goal against Flamengo

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) released, late this afternoon (25), the performance of the main referee in the game between Avaí and Flamengo, held yesterday (24), in Ressacada. The entity released the VAR audio in a goal disallowed by the Santa Catarina team.

Avaí requested transparency for referee Raphael Claus’ decision-making by canceling William Pottker’s goal. A foul on goalkeeper Santos made by forward Bissoli was called before the goal, that is, nullifying the validity of the converted goal.

At the very first moment, one of those present in the video booth said “It felt like a push”. Therefore, Raphael Claus was asked to review the bid due to the push by the Avaí player. The field referee quickly checked it and pointed out: “Missing 77 (Bissoli)”. The applied rule is number 12, which concerns the direct free kick.

The bid took place in the first half, which ended in 0-0. In the second half, Avaí opened the scoring early on with Arthur Chaves, and Pedro tied for Flamengo soon after. The red-black tie came out in the 40th minute of the second half, once again with shirt 21.

See the specification released by the CBF to detail the revision situation

“Rule 12

direct free kick

A direct free kick will be awarded to the opposing team of the player who performs one of the following actions, if considered by the referee as reckless, reckless or using excessive force:

? charge an opponent;

? jump over an opponent;

? giving or attempting to kick an opponent;

? push an opponent;

? striking or attempting to strike (including headbutting) an opponent;

? making an entry or contesting the ball with an opponent;

? giving or attempting to shim or trip an opponent.

If an infraction involves physical contact, it will be punished with a direct free kick or penalty:

– recklessness means that a player shows a lack of attention or consideration; or acts without precaution ‘towards an opponent, when participating in a dispute with him. No disciplinary sanction is required;

– temerity means that a player does not consider the risk or consequences for his opponent. The player must be cautioned with a yellow card (YC);

– use of excessive force means that a player exceeds the required force and assumes a risk of causing injury to an opponent. The player must be sent off (CV).”