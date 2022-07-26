CEO salary exceeds R$ 1 million in Brazil – Época Negócios

+



The topic of executive compensation is the subject of discussion not only in Brazil, but worldwide (Photo: Unsplash)

The combined annual remuneration of the 90 CEOs of the companies that make up the Ibovespathe main stock index on the Brazilian stock exchange, surpassed the mark of BRL 1.1 billion in 2021, which means an average monthly salary of more than BRL 1 million per executive. Even with the pandemic and the slow growth of the economy, the remuneration of those who occupy the top positions of Brazilian organizations is growing: the increase of these executives was 30%, on average, compared to the previous year.

The topic of executive compensation is the subject of discussion not only in Brazil, but throughout the world. In the United States, the issue generates controversy. Recently, the e-commerce giant Amazon was questioned about the remuneration of Andy Jassy, ​​its CEO, who received, alone, R$ 1.1 billion in a year. Listed companies have to deliver to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), having been tabulated by Renato Chaves, a specialist in corporate governance.

The data does not name the executive who receives the highest salary, but overall, the CEO has the highest compensation. In Brazil, regulation requires the disclosure of executive salaries of publicly traded companies since 2019. The rule, at the time, was the subject of many complaints from companies, who said they feared for the safety of executives.

ranking

The data shows that, even among those who receive salaries that are the envy of anyone, there is a group of “super vips”. Of the billionaire salaries paid by the 90 companies on the Ibovespa, R$ 400 million, or 30% of the total, are in the hands of only ten executives. At the top of the list is the former president of the Spanish bank Santander in Brazil, Sergio Rial, who pocketed BRL 59 million last year.

Following is the leader of mining company Vale, Eduardo Bartolomeo, with annual remuneration of R$ 55 million, followed by Milton Maluhy, from Itaú Unibanco, who received R$ 53 million. Soon after come Pedro Zinner, who heads Eneva (R$52.7 million), and Gilberto Tomazoni, from JBS, who earned R$52.6 million last year.

Regarding the 30% jump in the remuneration of top executives from one year to the next, the main explanation for companies refers to the fact that, in 2020, the first year of the covid-19 pandemic, many of the salaries did not undergo any readjustment – and that last year was the time to offset part of these losses.

O Estadão searched for the ten companies that pay the highest salaries. Vale said that its remuneration follows market practices. Bradesco said, in a note, that the payment “is approved at a shareholders’ meeting”. The other companies declined to comment.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.