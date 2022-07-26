Challenges and perspectives of the SUS are themes of Esquenta Abrascão

The construction of a universal, integral and free health system, which contributes to the achievement of equity and the right to health, in an unequal country like Brazil, is a task of great importance. In recent decades, the implementation of SUS has ensured numerous achievements, but continues to face enormous challenges. It is from the perspective of this scenario that another edition of Esquenta Abrascão takes place on Tuesday (9), at 4 pm. This edition will discuss challenges and perspectives for a Unified Health System that takes into account the reality of the Brazilian population.

Heat Abrascão – Unified Health System: persistent challenges and perspectives

August 9th at 4pm

Guests:

Gastão Wagner Campos (UNICAMP, former president of Abrasco and Policy, Planning and Management Commission/Abrasco)

Lígia Bahia (UFRJ and Policy, Planning and Management Commission/Abrasco)

Luiz Augusto Facchini (UFPel and APS Network)

Luiza Garnelo (ILMD/Fiocruz Amazônia and WG Indigenous Health/Abrasco)

Dianna Anunciação Santos (UFRB, GT Racism and Health/Abrasco and vice president of Abrasco)

Coordination:

Marilia Louvison (FSP/USP, vice president of Abrasco)

Dário Frederico Pasche (UFRGS, Policy, Planning and Management Commission/Abrasco)

Martinho Silva (UERJ, GT Violence and Health/Abrasco)

