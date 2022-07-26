Chamber approved salary floor for nurses and health agents – Notícias

07/25/2022 – 17:51

Ingrid Anne/Manaus City Hall Approved proposal defines the initial floor for nurses at R$ 4,750

The Chamber of Deputies approved the creation of a salary floor for nurses, nursing technicians and midwives (PL 2564/20). The proposal must go for presidential sanction, but it still depends on agreement on sources of funding.

The Senate text was reported by deputy Carmen Zanotto (Cidadania-SC), who estimated an impact of R$ 50 million a year on the Union.

The project approved by the deputies defines the starting minimum wage for nurses at R$ 4,750, to be paid nationally by public and private health services. In other cases, there will be proportionality: 70% of the nurses’ floor for nursing technicians and 50% for nursing assistants and midwives.

The text also provides for the annual monetary restatement of the category floor based on the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) and ensures the maintenance of salaries that may be higher than the suggested initial value, regardless of the working day for which the professional has been hired.

nurses’ PEC

To give legal certainty to the nursing floor project, the Chamber approved the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution PEC 11/22, determining that a federal law will establish national salary floors for nurses, nursing technicians, nursing assistants and midwives. .

Authored by the Senate and also reported by deputy Carmen Zanotto, the matter has already been enacted (Constitutional Amendment 124/22). The intention is to prevent the new floors from being questioned in court with the argument of “addiction of initiative”.

The amendment determines that the Union, the states, the Federal District and the municipalities will have until the end of the financial year of publication of the future law to adjust the remuneration of the positions or of the respective career plans, if any.

Autism

For access to services and also in transport, the Chamber of Deputies approved a bill that makes it mandatory to include the global symbol of awareness of autism spectrum disorder to identify the priority given to people in this group. The proposal is currently pending in the Senate.

The approved text is a substitute for the rapporteur, deputy Professor Dorinha Seabra Rezende (União-TO), to Bill 11147/18, by deputy Clarissa Garotinho (União-RJ) and seven other deputies.

The figure to be added is the multi-colored puzzle ribbon, a worldwide symbol of autism spectrum disorder awareness. The law cites, for example, government agencies and public service concessionaires and financial institutions.

Jader Paes/Ag. For Symbol is puzzle ribbon of various colors

telehealth

Bill 1998/20, which authorizes and conceptualizes the practice of telehealth throughout the national territory, covering all regulated health professions, was approved in the Chamber and is being processed in the Senate.

Authored by deputy Adriana Ventura (Novo-SP), the project was approved in the form of a substitute by the rapporteur, deputy Pedro Vilela (PSDB-AL), who expanded the original text, previously restricted to doctors.

According to the text, telehealth will be considered the modality of providing health services at a distance through the use of information and communication technologies.

These technologies involve, among other aspects, the secure transmission of health data and information through texts, sounds, images and other forms considered appropriate.

radioisotopes

Approved through PEC 517/10, Constitutional Amendment 118/22 broke the governmental monopoly to allow the manufacture by the private sector of all types of radioisotopes for medical use.

Previously, the production and sale of these drugs in Brazil were carried out through the National Nuclear Energy Commission (Cnen) and its institutes, such as the Energy and Nuclear Research (Ipen), in São Paulo.

The Constitution already authorizes, under a permit regime, the commercialization and use of radioisotopes for research and medical use. Production by private companies, however, is only allowed in the case of short-lived radiopharmaceuticals (half-life equal to or less than two hours).

Radioisotopes or radiopharmaceuticals are substances that emit radiation used in the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases, especially cancer. An example is iodine-131, which emits gamma rays and makes it possible to diagnose diseases in the thyroid gland. Half-life is the time required for the decay rate of a radioactive sample to be reduced to half its initial value. The short half-life is defined as less than two hours.

In medicine, long-lived radioisotopes are used in the study, diagnosis and treatment of various diseases (Iodine 131 for thyroid mapping; Fluorine-18 for PET-CT examination; and Technetium 99m for myocardial scintigraphy, for example) .

Research on Covid-19

Research on Covid-19 can benefit from a tax incentive program for companies to donate to research institutes to fund projects related to combating the disease.

This is what Law 14.305/22 provides, originating from Bill 1208/21, by Deputy Carlos Jordy (PL-RJ).

According to the approved text, by deputy Soraya Santos (PL-RJ), the execution of projects must be carried out exclusively by Scientific, Technological and Innovation Institutions (ICTs) accredited by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovations.

Organ donation

Through the approval of Bill 2839/19, a national policy can be created to make the population aware of the importance of organ and tissue donation, with the objective of contributing to the increase in the number of donors.

Conclusively approved by the Constitution and Justice Commission, the project, by deputy Ricardo Izar (Republicans-SP), was reported by deputy PR. Marco Feliciano (PL-SP). The text is from the Social Security and Family Commission, by deputy Carmen Zanotto.

According to the approved proposal, the policy will be implemented by the Union and by the states, municipalities and the Federal District. Among its objectives, in addition to raising awareness among the population, are the improvement of the national transplant system and the continuous training of health and education professionals on the subject of transplants and organ donations.

The policy’s strategies include carrying out advertising campaigns and activities in schools, and distributing school teaching materials.

voluntary sterilization

Through Bill 7364/14, by Congresswoman Carmen Zanotto, the minimum age at which voluntary sterilization can be authorized was lowered from 25 to 21, also allowing women to perform it right after childbirth. The proposal was sent to the Senate.

The approved text is a substitute for deputy Soraya Santos (PL-RJ), which also excludes from the legislation (Law 9.623/96) the need for express consent of both spouses for sterilization carried out during the conjugal union.

The law is regulated by Ordinance 48/99, of the Ministry of Health, according to which it is prohibited to perform tubal ligation during periods of childbirth, abortion or until the 42nd day of postpartum or abortion, except in cases of proven necessity.

The project also guarantees the offer of any method and technique of contraception within a maximum period of 30 days.

Rafael Neddermeyer/Public Photos Project requires the use of devices to avoid sucking hair or body parts

Swimming pool safety

New swimming pool safety rules were approved by the Chamber of Deputies through Bill 1162/07, transformed into Law 14,327/22.

According to the text, the use of safety devices will be mandatory, especially against whirling and to prevent suction from imprisoning the person by the hair or by the feet or arms.

The bill was authored by deputy Mario Heringer (PDT-MG) and stipulates warning sentences; traffic ticket; interdiction of the swimming pool or similar, when applicable, until the problem is resolved; or even revocation of authorization to operate in case of recurrence.

These penalties apply to those responsible for the production, marketing, construction, operation or maintenance of swimming pools for non-compliance with the law or regulations.

health agents

From the enactment of Constitutional Amendment 120/22, arising from the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) 22/11, the national salary floor of two minimum wages (R$ 2,424.00 in 2022) for agents community health and endemic diseases, to be financed by the Union.

The proposal has as its first signatory deputy Valtenir Pereira (MDB-MT) and also guarantees unhealthy work and special retirement due to the risks inherent to the functions performed. According to the proposal, the states, the Federal District and the municipalities should establish other advantages, incentives, aids, bonuses and indemnities in order to value the work of these professionals.

The 2022 budget provides for the use of BRL 800 million for the payment of the minimum wage for this year’s categories, which rose from BRL 1,550 (2021) to BRL 1,750. There are about 400,000 agents in Brazil.

Medications on the ANS list

The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) will have a period of 180 days to complete the analysis of the process of including procedures and medicines in the list of those that must be supplied by health plans.

The rule is contained in Provisional Measure 1067/21, converted into Law 14.307/22. In addition to this period, there may be another 90 days of possible extension.

According to the approved text, by Congresswoman Silvia Cristina (PL-RO), the deadline is the same granted to the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec).

As for drugs against cancer for oral and home use, including those with treatment initiated during hospitalization, the text determines that the supply by health plans will be mandatory, in accordance with the medical prescription and provided that they are registered with the National Surveillance Agency. (Anvisa) with therapeutic use approved for these purposes.

Its inclusion must follow the deadline stipulated for the conclusion of the processes on the drug; however, there will be an automatic obligation to supply medicines and treatments until the final decision if the deadline is not met.

The supply, through its own, accredited, contracted or referenced network, may be divided by treatment cycle and it will be mandatory to prove that the patient or their legal representative has received the proper guidance on the use, conservation and eventual disposal of the drug.

Medicines in the SUS

Converted into Law 14,313/22, Bill 1613/21, of the Federal Senate, will allow the Unified Health System (SUS) to prescribe and apply drugs with an indication of use different from that approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

For this, there must be a recommendation from the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS (Conitec) and scientific evidence on the efficacy, effectiveness and safety of the drug for the new use must be demonstrated, with standardization in a protocol established by the Ministry of Health .

The use of medication or product recommended by the commission and purchased through international multilateral organizations, such as the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), is also allowed for use in public health programs of the ministry and its related entities.

As for the economic evaluation of the inclusion of the drug or procedure within the scope of the SUS, which needs to be compared with the benefits and costs of the technologies already incorporated, the project determines that the methodologies employed must be included in the regulation and be widely disseminated, including in relation to the indicators and cost-effectiveness parameters used in combination with other criteria.

Reporting – Eduardo Piovesan

Editing – Ana Chalub