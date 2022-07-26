Chapecoense vs Grêmio: see where to watch, embezzlement, lineups and refereeing | Brazilian series b

It’s time for Chapecoense and Grêmio to face each other in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The match of the 21st round, between Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul, takes place this Tuesday, at 6:30 pm (Brasília time), at Arena Condá, in Chapecó. In the first round of the competition, Verdão do Oeste beat Tricolor 1-0. ge follow everything in Real Time, with exclusive videos (CLICK HERE) .

THE Chapecoense comes from an away defeat to Ituano. This made the team drop to 14th place, two points behind CSA, which opens the relegation zone. The goal is to win in front of the crowd and win the first three points of the return.

O Guild jumped to second place with the victory over Ponte Preta, with 36 points, and seeks to complete the 15th unbeaten game in Serie B. But it has only won one game so far away from Porto Alegre, an obstacle to be overcome in the second round of the competition.

Streaming: SportTV from 6 pm, with narration by Rogério Corrêa, comments by Henrique Rodrigues and Paulo Nunes and reports by Isabela Corrêa and Bruno Halpern.

Chapecoense – Coach: Marcelo Cabo

Marcelo Cabo’s team still suffers from players recovering from injury in the medical department. The main absences are in the midfield, with the absences of Betinho, Marcelo Freitas, Derek and Pablo Oliveira. On the other hand, they have reinforcements for the second phase of Serie B. Maílton should continue on the right side and in the frame, and Felipe Ferreira should take the starting spot. Coach alviverde should keep the same style as in the last game, with the 4-4-2.

Likely lineup: Saul; Mailton, Léo, Victor Ramos and Fernando; Marcelo Santos, Ronei, Matheus Bianqui, Felipe Ferreira; Chrystian and Perotti.

hanging: Fernando, Kevin, Lima and Ronei.

Fernando, Kevin, Lima and Ronei. Who is out: Betinho, Marcelo Freitas, Derek, Pablo Oliveira, Frazan and Orejuela (injured).

Gremio – Coach: Roger Machado

After Geromel was substituted with the “heavy leg”, the Grêmio coach counted on the captain in training this Monday and will have the defender available for the match. Thus, Roger must repeat the lineup of the victory over Ponte, even without the reinforcements Lucas Leiva and Guilherme in the starting lineup.

Likely lineup: Gabriel Grando; Rodrigo Ferreira, Geromel, Bruno Alves and Nicolas; Villasanti, Bitello, Biel, Campaz and Ferreira; Diego Souza.

hanging: Rodrigues, Benitez, Elias and Geromel.

Rodrigues, Benitez, Elias and Geromel. Who is out: Brenno, Kannemann, Edilson, Elkeson (muscle injuries).

