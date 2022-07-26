Chay says goodbye to Botafogo, which opens the way for Cruzeiro announcement

photo: reproduction / Botafogo Chay said goodbye to Botafogo and is close to being announced by Cruzeiro The attacking midfielder Chay, 31, said goodbye to Botafogo this Monday (25). In a video published on the Rio de Janeiro club’s networks, he thanks his former teammates and confirms that he will be loaned. The destination is Cruzeiro, which hopes to announce it in the coming days.

“See you soon, Chay! Midfielder goes to Lonier (CT do Botafogo) to say goodbye to the alvinegro cast and employees. The player is free to make final adjustments to the loan for his future club”, wrote the team of the lone star.

“I’m going, but it’s a see you soon, because it’s a loan. I’m going to work a little bit. I’ll be rooting for you, you are my friends and here we build a family. Thank you very much”, said Chay in the chain with the other players.

The attacking midfielder should be loaned by Botafogo to Cruzeiro until the end of this season. At the end of the contract, Fox will have the option to buy the rights of the attacking midfielder.

Chay was Botafogo’s big name in the Serie B dispute last year. With eight goals and eight assists in 31 games, he commanded the title campaign for the Rio de Janeiro team.

This year, Chay lost ground since the arrival of Luís Castro and the hired reinforcements. It was just 14 matches in 2022, with three assists.

If he passes the medical exams, Chay will be Cruzeiro’s fifth reinforcement for the sequence of Serie B. Andes, defender Luís Felipe, left-back Marquinhos Cipriano, midfielder Pablo Siles and striker Bruno Rodrigues were hired.